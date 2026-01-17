How to Audition Better in 2026

Actor and Coach, Spencer Glass, walks us through ways to handle audition nerves, show up for ourselves, and enter auditions mindfully and with curiosity. No more negative energy. Check back monthly for more actor wisdom from Spencer.

Audition nerves are one of the most misunderstood parts of an actor’s life. They get treated like a problem to fix, a weakness to hide, or a sign that something is about to go wrong. Most actors spend more time fighting their nerves than learning how to work with them. But nerves are not an interruption to the audition process. They are part of it. When you understand what nervous energy actually is and how to care for it, auditions stop feeling like something you survive and start feeling like something you know how to handle. Let's break this down, shall we?

Auditioning is the job of an actor. It's the office (if you will). Some days you walk in feeling grounded and electric and everything clicks. Other days the room feels off, your body feels louder than usual, and the experience is less than ideal (and the staff fridge is full and you're annoyed). That swing is normal. Auditioning is a rollercoaster, and nerves are part of the ride. They tend to get framed as a problem to solve, when in reality they're simply a sign of care and investment. A nervous audition does not predict a bad audition, and one bad audition does not set the tone for the next ten. The danger comes when actors start assigning meaning to nerves and let them write a story about how the day or the season is going to go. You have to start changing your authorship on your auditions. It REALLY does start with you, my star.

Reframing Nervous Energy

The real shift happens when you stop trying to get rid of your nerves and start working with them. Fall in love with them, take care of them, and center them. Nervous energy is just energy without direction, and direction is something you can practice. When you treat nerves as something to manage rather than eliminate, they stop feeling like an interruption and start feeling like information you can use. Actors sometimes disqualify themselves as artists because they think they should be rid of nerves....no diva. The nerves never go away; it's just a matter of you FACING them and giving them some love.

Mantras and the Nervous System

This is where audition mantras matter, especially for actors who get short of breath or feel their thoughts start to race before they walk into the room. Simple, steady phrases can bring the nervous system back into the body and out of panic mode. Mantras are not about pretending you are calm. They are about giving your energy a job so it does not run the show for you. The words you repeat shape the state you walk in with. These are some of my favorites:

1. I'm allowed to take up space, be a person, and just share myself.

2. We're all human in this room today. I don't need to treat myself like a struggling actor.

3. I'm a rare find. I'm a rare find. I'm an extremely rare find. It's time to show up.

Strong Audition Skills Are Regulated Skills

Strong audition skills are not just about preparation or talent. They are about consistency under different conditions. Actors who audition well over time are not the ones who never get nervous. They're the ones who know how to hold themselves when nerves show up. They trust their preparation, reset between auditions, and refuse to let one strange room or off day become a referendum on their ability. Nervous energy, when handled with care, can sharpen focus, deepen listening, and add urgency to the work.

Inviting Yourself to the Room

At some point, every actor has to stop waiting to be made comfortable. No room, panel, accompanist, or setup is coming in to rescue your energy for you. You have to invite yourself to the party. That means doing the mindful work before you walk into the room so you are not hoping the environment magically fixes whatever feels off. Audition nerves do not dictate bad auditions. Avoiding them does. When you take responsibility for your inner state, nerves become fuel instead of friction, and auditioning becomes something you actively participate in rather than something that happens to you.