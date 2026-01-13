Darren Criss and Helen J Shen to Play Final Performances in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway has revealed the final performances for the two original Broadway leads: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen.

Helen J Shen will depart the production first, playing her final performance as “Claire” on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The role of “Claire” will be played by current Standby Hannah Kevitt from Tuesday, February 17 through Thursday, April 2, followed next by current Standby Claire Kwon from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, May 17. Darren Criss will play his final performance as “Oliver” on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Current original cast members and 2026-Grammy Award-nominees Dez Duron and Marcus Choi continue to perform in the production at the Belasco Theatre.

The Standbys for the role of “Oliver” will continue to be played by both Steven Huynh (also the “James” Standby) and Christopher James Tamayo (also the “Gil” Standby), while Daniel May continues to be the Standby for “James” and “Gil”.

A forthcoming casting announcement for the next Helperbots: “Oliver” and “Claire” will be made at a later date.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.