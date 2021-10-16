Broadway Jukebox: 100 Songs for a Broadway Party!

Ready to Raise the Roof and need some showtunes to help you do it? Turn up the volume with 100 songs for any Broadway-loving party. Enjoy seven hours of music perfect for keeping the tempo up and scream-belting with your closest friends.

Sing along to songs from musicals like: The Wild Party, Beetlejuice, Wicked, Heathers, Rent, Aida, Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening, and so many more!