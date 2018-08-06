Brief 8/6: MOULIN ROUGE! Reviews, BE MORE CHILL Sells Out, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Review Roundups - August 05, 2018

The pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Emerson Colonial Theatre officially opened last night, August 3. Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

2) Rachel Bay Jones Played Final Performance in DEAR EVAN HANSEN 8/5

by BWW News Desk - August 05, 2018

Rachel Bay Jones, who originated the role of Heidi in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, played her final performance yesterday, August 5.. (more...)

3) A BRONX TALE Played Its Final Performance 8/5

by BWW News Desk - August 05, 2018

Belmont Avenue has left the Great White Way. A Bronx Tale played its final performance on Broadway yesterday, August 5, 2018. The show has played 29 previews and 700 regular performances at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). The show began previews Thursday, November 3, 2016 and opened Thursday, December 1, 2016.. (more...)

4) ICYMI: Broadway in Bryant Park Gets a Cool Down with FROZEN, ALADDIN & THE LION KING- Watch Full Performances!

by BWW News Desk - August 05, 2018

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: What is Richard Bean's THE NAP All About? The Broadway-Bound Company Explains!

by TV - Press Previews - August 05, 2018

MTC will soon present the American premiere of The Nap, written by Olivier Award nominee Richard Bean, the author of the rollicking, award-winning Broadway comedy One Man, Two Guvnors, and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan. Opening MTC's 2018-2019 Broadway season at the Samuel J. FriedmanTheatre The Nap will now begin previews Wednesday, September 5, 2018 ahead of a Thursday, September 27, 2018 opening night.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Norm Lewis

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Second Annual SPEAK UP, RISE UP Storytelling Festival Plays The Tank Beginning Today!

-Baratunde Thurston, Sean Patton, And More Come to Downtown Variety Tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Donna Murphy Dishes on the Roles that Brought Her to Dolly!

What we're geeking out over: Musical Sensation BE MORE CHILL Sells Out Off-Broadway Run

Did you hear, did you hear?! Tickets for @BMCMusical Off-Broadway are sold out. You can still join the party by entering our @TodayTix lottery for a chance to win $29 tickets, or by joining the cancellation line which forms 1 hour before curtain at every performance! pic.twitter.com/dzv6MKh8jB - BeMoreChillMusical (@BMCMusical) August 3, 2018

What we're watching: Get a First Look at MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS at The Muny

Social Butterfly: Readers Think Liza Minnelli Should Receive a Kennedy Center Honor

This years Kennedy Center honorees include @reba, @cher, @philipglass, and @Wayne_Shorter, and the creators of Hamilton. We want to know, what Broadway legend would you like to see inducted next? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 31, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Leslie Odom, Jr., who turns 37 today!

Leslie Odom Jr. shot to fame for his Tony and Grammy Award-winning turn as Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton." In his new book, "Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning," he shares personal stories and life lessons to help you follow your dreams.

Odom, Jr. most recently appeared on the big screen opposite Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz and Judi Dench in Fox's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, The actor remains world-renowned for his Tony Award- and Grammy Award-winning turn as Aaron Burr in HAMILTON on Broadway. Odom Jr. starred in "Rent" at just 16 years old and kicked off a whirlwind acting career that saw him appear in Lucasfilm's 2012 "Red Tails" on the big screen as well as in high-profile recurring television roles on "Smash," "Person of Interest," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and many more. In 2015, his role in "Hamilton" earned him the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy as a principal singer on the cast album in the Best Musical Theater Album category.

Working with producer Joseph Abate, he released his self-titled debut album, "Leslie Odom Jr." which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Jazz Albums chart. Odom Jr. updated his 2016 holiday release "Simply Christmas" with an expanded deluxe edition, including four additional recordings for 2017. He will cap off the year starring in "Murder on the Orient Express" and will release a PBS Special and new album in 2018.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







Related Articles