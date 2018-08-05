BWW TV: What is Richard Bean's THE NAP All About? The Broadway-Bound Company Explains!

MTC will soon present the American premiere of The Nap, written by Olivier Award nominee Richard Bean, the author of the rollicking, award-winning Broadway comedy One Man, Two Guvnors, and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan. Opening MTC's 2018-2019 Broadway season at the Samuel J. FriedmanTheatre The Nap will now begin previews Wednesday, September 5, 2018 ahead of a Thursday, September 27, 2018 opening night.

The Nap is a very funny look at the world of snooker - the British version of pool. Dylan Spokes (Ben Schnetzer), a fast-rising young star arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan's forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that include his ex-convict dad (John Ellison Conlee), saucy mum (Johanna Day), quick-tongued manager (Max Gordon Moore) and a renowned gangster (Alexandra Billings), to boot. It's a fast-paced comedy thriller where, in an exciting twist, the tournament unfolds live on stage. In its British premiere, The Guardian raved, "Ingenious," The Observer cheered, "Outrageously funny," and The Daily Mail called The Nap "brilliant and terrifically inventive." Directing is Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan.

