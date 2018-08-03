Musical Sensation BE MORE CHILL Sells Out Off-Broadway Run!

The highly-anticipated off-Broadway premiere of Joe Iconis' teenage rock musical Be More Chill is more than surviving its New York run. The show announced this afternoon that the initial run of the show has completely sold out!

The show landed off-Broadway after earning cult status thanks to an infectious cast album and two successful regional productions. Fans traveling from all over the globe to catch this musical sensation in action still have the opportunity to score some seats by signing up the daily TodayTix lottery or by joining the show's cancellation line in person!

See full details below!

Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. Be More Chill is an honest, edgy, super-hilarious look at coming of age in the digital age, set to some of the most exciting songs in contemporary musical theater. This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying, and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s, and teen movies of the 90s. Little Shop of Horrors meets The Breakfast Club in this celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise.

Previously announced cast includes members from the 2015 Two River Theater production ensemble and original cast recording, Gerard Canonico(Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich, Katlyn Carlson (Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine, Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Company at Barrington Stage) as Brooke, and George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael; as well as Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy, Jason Tam (If/Then, Lysistrata Jones, NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert") as The Squip, and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes. Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Jerry Springerthe Opera) will play Jenna, Britton Smith (Shuffle Along, After Midnight) will play Jake, and Cameron Bond(Finding Neverland),Troy Iwata (The Boy Who Danced on Air), and Talia Suskauer(Love in Hate Nation) will be the company swings.

