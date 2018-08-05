Rachel Bay Jones Plays Final Performance in DEAR EVAN HANSEN Today

Rachel Bay Jones, who originated the role of Heidi in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, will play her final performance today, August 5.

Jones' other Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia). Off-Broadway credits include Hello Again (The Actress), Transport Group. She has performed in the National Tour of A Christmas Story (Mother) and in regional productions of Sylvia (Sylvia), King and I (Anna), and others.

Broadway veteran Lisa Brescia will take over the role, marking her return to Broadway after more than a decade, beginning Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

On Broadway, Lisa has played an electric array of leading ladies, having starred as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, Elphaba in Wicked, Cleo in Twyla Tharp's The Times They Are A-Changin', Amneris in Aida, and Marion Halcolmbe in The Woman in White. Lisa is currently on the Acting faculty at Missouri State University's acclaimed Department of Theater and Dance.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 -- and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The cast currently includes Taylor Trensch, Mallory Bechtel, Alex Boniello, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, and Phoenix Best.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You