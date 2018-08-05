A BRONX TALE Plays Its Final Performance Today

Click Here for More Articles on A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL

Belmont Avenue is leaving the Great White Way. A Bronx Tale will play its final performance on Broadway today, August 5, 2018. The show will have played 29 previews and 700 regular performances at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). The show began previews Thursday, November 3, 2016 and opened Thursday, December 1, 2016.

A Bronx Tale features a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri currently appears in the role of Sonny, alongside Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys,Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Kinky Boots National Tour) as Calogero, Hudson Loverro (A Bronx Tale) as Young Calogero, Gerald Caesar (The Lion King national tour) as Tyrone, Lucia Giannetta(Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina,Levi Smith as the Young Calogero alternate, and Christiani Pitts(Broadway debut) as Jane.

The ensemble features Joe Barbara, Michael Barra, Brianna-Marie Bell, Jonathan Brody,Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, Alex J. Grayson, Rory Max Kaplan, Charlie Marcus,Janelle McDermoth, Shannon Mullen, Robert Neary, Brandi Porter, Paul Salvatoriello,Joseph Sammour, Joseph J. Simeone, Joey Sorge, Dani Spieler,Cary Tedder, Kirstin Tucker, Keith White, and Christopher Henry Young.

A Bronx Tale will embark on a North American tour beginning in Rochester, NY on October 14, and will have an official press opening at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles, CA on November 8, 2018.

