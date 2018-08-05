Review Roundup: Were the Critics Dazzled By Broadway-Bound MOULIN ROUGE? - Updating Live!

The pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Emerson Colonial Theatre officially opened last night, August 3.

Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France at the turn of the century, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and mademoiselles, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian (Aaron Tveit), and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine (Karen Olivo). Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Danny Burstein), the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec (Sahr Ngaujah), the greatest tango dancer - and gigolo - in all of Paris, Santiago (Ricky Rojas), the tempting Nini (Robyn Hurder), and The Duke of Monroth (Tam Mutu), the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jacksonand Peter and the Starcatcher) with a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play this limited engagement at the newly refurbished venue (106 Boylston Street) prior to Broadway (New York City details to be announced).

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Ben Brantley, The New York Times; But the creators of this presumably Broadway-bound, $28 million spectacle - directed with wit and heart by Alex Timbers, with seductive, funny choreography by Sonya Tayeh - have tinkered artfully with their archetype, translating the cinematic splendors of Mr. Luhrmann's universe into more earthly pleasures. This "Moulin Rouge!" captures the sensibility of a movie-loving movie in a theater lover's language.

And Ms. Olivo and Mr. Tveit, in a role he was born to play, make contemporary aural wallpaper like "Firework" (Ms. Olivo), "Roxanne" (Mr. Tveit) and "Rolling in the Deep" (both) sound like impassioned, personal cris de coeur that their characters might have invented on the spot and out of necessity. These songs are their songs, which somehow makes them, more than ever, your songs, too.

Patti Hartigan, The Boston Globe: The ensemble is top-shelf. As Christian, the boy from Ohio with a lovely mane of hair, Aaron Tveit is a breath of fresh air in a show with too many women in bustiers and tattered fishnet stockings. Sahr Ngaujah, as Toulouse-Lautrec, is the epitome of an artist, and he breaks your heart. Danny Burstein holds his own as Zidler. Karen Olivo's Satine is lovely. This is "La Boheme" a la Luhrmann, so it's no secret how she ends up, suddenly.

The production is as slick as it gets: Fosse meets Luhrmann. Derek McLane's sets are extravagant, ever-changing with a whimsical appearance of the Eiffel Tower. Catherine Zuber's costumes are appropriately Bohemian. Sonya Tayeh's sexy choreography never ends, with dancers touching each other and mingling body parts all over the theater. Alex Timbers's direction is spot-on in the first act, but the attempt to turn the second act into a tragedy rather than a feel-good musical sucks the energy out of the show. The upbeat tacked-on coda feels forced.

Debbie Forman, Cape Code Times: A world premiere, "Moulin Rouge" looks to Broadway. It has the splash and vigor, the color and blaze to wow an audience. Alex Timbers expertly directs the large cast and the big numbers in flawless precision. But there is still work to be done in igniting the story to match the splendid visuals.

Mark Shenton, The Stage UK:

If we must have jukebox musicals, I only wish they were all as vivacious and utterly exhilarating as this. Moulin Rouge feels operatic in the high stakes it sets up; Luhrmann's own version of Puccini's La Boheme was a Tony winning Broadway hit in 2002, and this has a similar vibe... Although a Broadway transfer is yet to be announced, it is a certainty, as is that this show is going to be a massive hit.

Be sure to check back as we will be updating the list as more reviews are released!

