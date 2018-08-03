BWW Poll Results: Readers Think Liza Minnelli Should Receive a Kennedy Center Honor

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Polls

Just last week, The John F. KENNEDY Center for the Performing Arts announced the selection of four Honorees who will receive the 2018 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, including the co-creators of Hamilton-writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire-who will receive a unique KENNEDY CENTER HONORS as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.

We asked which Broadway legend you thought should receive the prestigious honor next and the results are in!

This years Kennedy Center honorees include @reba, @cher, @philipglass, and @Wayne_Shorter, and the creators of Hamilton. We want to know, what Broadway legend would you like to see inducted next? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 31, 2018

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos







