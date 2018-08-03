BWW Polls
Click Here for More Articles on BWW Polls

BWW Poll Results: Readers Think Liza Minnelli Should Receive a Kennedy Center Honor

Aug. 3, 2018  

BWW Poll Results: Readers Think Liza Minnelli Should Receive a Kennedy Center Honor

Just last week, The John F. KENNEDY Center for the Performing Arts announced the selection of four Honorees who will receive the 2018 KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, including the co-creators of Hamilton-writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire-who will receive a unique KENNEDY CENTER HONORS as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.

We asked which Broadway legend you thought should receive the prestigious honor next and the results are in!

Follow us on Twitter for news, polls and more!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Related Articles


From This Author BWW Polls

  • BWW Poll Results: Readers Think Liza Minnelli Should Receive a Kennedy Center Honor
  • BWW Poll: Which Broadway Legend Should Receive a Kennedy Center Honor Next?

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       