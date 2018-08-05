ICYMI: Broadway in Bryant Park Gets a Cool Down with FROZEN, ALADDIN & THE LION KING- Watch Full Performances!

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.



This week's performers included: Aladdin (Telly Leung, Major Attaway, Arielle Jacobs); Frozen (Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, John Riddle, Jeremy Davis, Wendi Bergamini, Zach Hess, Nina Lafarga, Nicholas Ward); The Lion King (Tshidi Manye, Bradley Gibson, Adrienne Walker, Ben Jeffrey, Fred Berman).

From "Circle of Life" to "Monster," check out all of the performances below!







