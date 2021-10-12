Wake Up With BWW 10/12: CHICKEN & BISCUITS Opening Night Photos, IS THIS A ROOM Reviews, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1) VIDEO: Watch Ben Platt Perform ' You Will Be Found' on BBC's STRICTLY COME DANCING

by Michael Major

Platt sang 'You Will Be Found' from the new film adaption of Dear Evan Hansen, which will soon hit theaters in the UK.. (more...)

2) John Owen-Jones, Jodie Steele, and More Set For WEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS; Full Cast Announced!

by Stephi Wild

The biggest stars from London's West End are celebrating the festive season in WEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS live at the Lyric Theatre on Monday 20th December!. (more...)

3) Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for CHICKEN & BISCUITS

by Bruce Glikas

CHICKEN & BISCUITS, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, made its Broadway debut just last night, October 10, at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street.) The limited engagement runs through Sunday, January 2, 2022.. (more...)

4) Photos: CHICKEN & BISCUITS Company Celebrates Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

CHICKEN & BISCUITS, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, made its Broadway debut just last night, October 10, at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street.) The limited engagement runs through Sunday, January 2, 2022. We have photos from inside the big night!. (more...)

Is This A Room:

Read all of the reviews here for Is This A Room, which officially opened last night at the Lyceum Theatre!

What we're watching: Beanie Feldstein Talks FUNNY GIRL Revival on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan

Beanie Felstein appeared on LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan to talk about her upcoming role in Funny Girl after a life-long obsession with Barbra Streisand, how she and Ben Platt met at 14-years-old, and how she prepared to play Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment.

What we're listening to: Jackie Burns Releases Debut Single 'Any Less Alone'

Yesterday, October 11, Jackie Burns releases her debut solo single "Any Less Alone." The song can be pre-saved or downloaded on Spotify, Apple Music, and more at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jackieburns/any-less-alone.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Hugh Jackman, who turns 53 today!

Hugh Jackman has uniquely balanced a movie and theatre career that has made him a star on Broadway as well as at multiplexes around the world.

He was most recently seen in the theatre world starring in The Greatest Showman. He also starred as Jean Valjean in the 2012 movie adaptation of Les Miserables.

On stage, he won critical kudos and awards for the Australian productions of Sunset Boulevard and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. In London he starred in Trevor Nunn's staging of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at The National Theatre. This was followed by his Broadway debut portraying the 1970's singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, for which he received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards.

In the fall of 2009, Jackman made a return to Broadway in a sold-out engagement of Keith Huff's A Steady Rain co-starring Daniel Craig.

His other Broadway credits include Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway, and The River.

