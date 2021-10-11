Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: CHICKEN & BISCUITS Company Celebrates Opening Night

Chicken & Biscuits is officially open at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Oct. 11, 2021  

CHICKEN & BISCUITS, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, made its Broadway debut just last night, October 10, at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street.) The limited engagement runs through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS features a dynamic ensemble cast, which on Broadway will include film & television actress Cleo King ("Mike & Molly," "Deadwood") in her Broadway debut as Baneatta Mabry, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) as Reginald Mabry, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song, "Ugly Betty") as Logan, Broadway veteran NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress, Porgy and Bess) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here, "OK Boomer") in his Broadway debut as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play's world premiere at Queens Theatre, and making their Broadway stage debuts, are Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives of Windsor and Ain't No Mo' at Public Theater) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry. Joining the company as understudies are Dean Acree (Words, Razors and the Wounded), Jennifer Fouché (Chicago National Tour) as the Baneatta Mabry standby, Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G. Jackson (Endlings) and Camille Upshaw ("That Damn Michael Che").

This dynamic ensemble cast leads a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it'll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father-hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. CHICKEN & BISCUITS had its world premiere on February 28, 2020 at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short less than two weeks later, when the theater industry suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Devere Rogers and Michael Urie

Alana Raquel Bowers, Cleo King, Norm Lewis and cast

Alana Raquel Bowers, Cleo King, Norm Lewis and cast

Director Zhailon Levingston and Playwright Douglas Lyons

NaTasha Yvette Williams

The cast, Director Zhailon Levingston and Playwright Douglas Lyons

Jennifer Fouche

Jennifer Fouche

Miles G Jackson

Miles G Jackson

Miles G Jackson and Jennifer Fouche

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Playwright Douglas Lyons

Playwright Douglas Lyons

NaTasha Yvette Williams

NaTasha Yvette Williams

NaTasha Yvette Williams

NaTasha Yvette Williams and Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis and Michael Urie

Norm Lewis, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Michael Urie

Dean Acree, Devere Rogers and Camille Upshaw

Devere Rogers

Devere Rogers

Devere Rogers

Ebony Marshall-Oliver

Ebony Marshall-Oliver

Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie and Devere Rogers

Devere Rogers and Michael Urie

Alana Raquel Bowers

Alana Raquel Bowers

Alana Raquel Bowers and Michael Urie

Cleo King

Cleo King

Aigner Mizzelle

Aigner Mizzelle

Norm Lewis and Giselle Byrd

Michael Urie, Cleo King, Devere Rogers, Alana Raquel Bowers, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Aigner Mizzelle, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Norm Lewis

Michael Urie, Cleo King, Devere Rogers, Alana Raquel Bowers, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Aigner Mizzelle, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Norm Lewis

Michael Urie, Cleo King, Devere Rogers, Alana Raquel Bowers, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Aigner Mizzelle, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Norm Lewis

Alana Raquel Bowers and Cleo King

Alana Raquel Bowers and Cleo King

Alana Raquel Bowers, Devere Rogers and Cleo King

Michael Urie and N'kenge

Antonio Cipriano Shereen Pimentel and Andrew Barth Feldman

Jawan Jackson, Devere Rogers and Britton Smith

Cody Renard Richard,Denise Manning and Nick Burroughs

Cody Renard Richard,Paula Ayila, Denise Manning, Nick Burroughs and Leandra Gaston

Vladimir Versailles

Aigner Mizzelle and Jennifer Fouche

Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Barth Feldman, Antonio Cipriano and Producer Hunter Arnold

Antonio Cipriano,Andrew Barth Feldman and Shereen Pimentel

Izzy 'The Mayor of The Theater District'


