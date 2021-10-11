Jackie Burns Releases Debut Single 'Any Less Alone'

Today, October 11, Jackie Burns releases her debut solo single "Any Less Alone."

The song can be pre-saved or downloaded on Spotify, Apple Music, and more at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jackieburns/any-less-alone.

"Any Less Alone" was written by Burns, a Broadway veteran best known for starring as Elphaba in Wicked, as well as Aaron Kellim and Eric Holmes.

Burns shared a snippet of the lyrics for the single on her Instagram, which can be viewed below:

Jackie Burns holds the title of Broadway's longest running Elphaba in WICKED, she can also be seen in the commercials and print ads for the show. She starred in the national tour of IF/Then where she received rave reviews for her performance and was also a part of the original Broadway company. Other credits include the Tony Award® -winning revival of Hair(OBC) and Rock of Ages (original Off-Broadway company member). Jackie can be heard on the cast recordings forHair, Island Song, A Killer Party and has done over 50 demos for upcoming musicals. Film/TV credits include, "Set it Up", "The Magnificent Meyersons", "Ghost". Jackie has sung all over the world with Grammy and Tony Award nominated composer Frank Wildhorn as his featured female soloist. She also works with John Such Artists' Management as one of his featured soloists in concert venues all across the country.