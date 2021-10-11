Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for CHICKEN & BISCUITS
Chicken & Biscuits is officially open at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
CHICKEN & BISCUITS, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, made its Broadway debut just last night, October 10, at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street.) The limited engagement runs through Sunday, January 2, 2022.
CHICKEN & BISCUITS features a dynamic ensemble cast, which on Broadway will include film & television actress Cleo King ("Mike & Molly," "Deadwood") in her Broadway debut as Baneatta Mabry, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) as Reginald Mabry, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song, "Ugly Betty") as Logan, Broadway veteran NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress, Porgy and Bess) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here, "OK Boomer") in his Broadway debut as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play's world premiere at Queens Theatre, and making their Broadway stage debuts, are Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives of Windsor and Ain't No Mo' at Public Theater) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry. Joining the company as understudies are Dean Acree (Words, Razors and the Wounded), Jennifer Fouché (Chicago National Tour) as the Baneatta Mabry standby, Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G. Jackson (Endlings) and Camille Upshaw ("That Damn Michael Che").
This dynamic ensemble cast leads a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it'll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father-hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. CHICKEN & BISCUITS had its world premiere on February 28, 2020 at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short less than two weeks later, when the theater industry suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Whether it's a birthday, anniversary or a special event, celebrate your friends and family with a gorgeous bouquet from 1-800 Flowers.com. 1-800-Flowers makes it easy to find your reason and brighten someone's day with exclusive offers and great values on bouquets and arrangements. To order today, visit 1-800-Flowers.com.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jamie deRoy
Michael Park
Michael Park
Josh Rhodes
Josh Rhodes
Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman and Antonio Cipriano
Antonio Cipriano
Antonio Cipriano
Lilli Cooper
Lilli Cooper
Telly Leung
Telly Leung
Phillip Boykin
Phillip Boykin
Ato Blankson-Wood
Ato Blankson-Wood
Jelani Alladin
Jelani Alladin
Britton Smith
Britton Smith
Britton Smith and Denise Manning
Producer Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia
Alex Boniello
Alex Boniello
Tamika Lawrence
Tamika Lawrence
Andy Blankenbuehler and wife Elly Blankenbuehler
Andy Blankenbuehler and wife Elly Blankenbuehler
Andy Blankenbuehler
N'kenge
N'kenge
Jawan M. Jackson and N'kenge
Jawan M. Jackson
Jawan M. Jackson
Shereen Pimentel
Shereen Pimentel
Carly Hughes
Carly Hughes
Cody Renard Richard
Cody Renard Richard
Carly Hughes and Cody Renard Richard
Lynn Nottage
Lynn Nottage
Max Crumm
Max Crumm
Molly Ringwald
Molly Ringwald
Jessie Mueller and Anika Larsen
Anika Larsen
Anika Larsen
Jessie Mueller
Jessie Mueller
Producer E. Clayton Cornelious
Producer E. Clayton Cornelious
Producer Pamela Ross
Producer Pamela Ross
Playwright Douglas Lyons and parents Velman Lyons and Tilden Lyons
Playwright Douglas Lyons
Playwright Douglas Lyons
Playwright Douglas Lyons and Director Zhailon Levingston
Producers E. Clayton Cornelious, Pamela Ross and Leah Michalos
Douglas Lyons and Ethan D Pakchar
Director Zhailon Levingston
Director Zhailon Levingston
Richard Anderson, Director Zhailon Levingston and Shannon Levingston
Brenda Braxton
Brenda Braxton
Ellie Marie Scott and husband Keenan Scott II
Keenan Scott II
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Director Zhailon Levingston and Associate Director Bianca Laverne Jones
Rachel Chavkin and Director Zhailon Levingston
Rachel Chavkin
Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and son Ellington Mitchell
Mischa Barton, J. Logan Horne and Ashley Benson