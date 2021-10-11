Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway's Back
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for CHICKEN & BISCUITS

Chicken & Biscuits is officially open at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Oct. 11, 2021  

CHICKEN & BISCUITS, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, made its Broadway debut just last night, October 10, at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street.) The limited engagement runs through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS features a dynamic ensemble cast, which on Broadway will include film & television actress Cleo King ("Mike & Molly," "Deadwood") in her Broadway debut as Baneatta Mabry, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) as Reginald Mabry, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Torch Song, "Ugly Betty") as Logan, Broadway veteran NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress, Porgy and Bess) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here, "OK Boomer") in his Broadway debut as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play's world premiere at Queens Theatre, and making their Broadway stage debuts, are Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives of Windsor and Ain't No Mo' at Public Theater) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry. Joining the company as understudies are Dean Acree (Words, Razors and the Wounded), Jennifer Fouché (Chicago National Tour) as the Baneatta Mabry standby, Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G. Jackson (Endlings) and Camille Upshaw ("That Damn Michael Che").

This dynamic ensemble cast leads a raucous family comedy so full of laughter and love, it'll leave you begging for seconds. The Jenkins family is coming together to celebrate the life of their father-hopefully without killing each other! But any hopes for a peaceful reunion unravel when a family secret shows up at the funeral. CHICKEN & BISCUITS had its world premiere on February 28, 2020 at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short less than two weeks later, when the theater industry suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Chicken and Biscuits
Jamie deRoy

Chicken and Biscuits
Michael Park

Chicken and Biscuits
Michael Park

Chicken and Biscuits
Josh Rhodes

Chicken and Biscuits
Josh Rhodes

Chicken and Biscuits
Andrew Barth Feldman

Chicken and Biscuits
Andrew Barth Feldman

Chicken and Biscuits
Andrew Barth Feldman and Antonio Cipriano

Chicken and Biscuits
Antonio Cipriano

Chicken and Biscuits
Antonio Cipriano

Chicken and Biscuits
Lilli Cooper

Chicken and Biscuits
Lilli Cooper

Chicken and Biscuits
Telly Leung

Chicken and Biscuits
Telly Leung

Chicken and Biscuits
Phillip Boykin

Chicken and Biscuits
Phillip Boykin

Chicken and Biscuits
Ato Blankson-Wood

Chicken and Biscuits
Ato Blankson-Wood

Chicken and Biscuits
Jelani Alladin

Chicken and Biscuits
Jelani Alladin

Chicken and Biscuits
Britton Smith

Chicken and Biscuits
Britton Smith

Chicken and Biscuits
Britton Smith and Denise Manning

Chicken and Biscuits
Producer Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia

Chicken and Biscuits
Alex Boniello

Chicken and Biscuits
Alex Boniello

Chicken and Biscuits
Tamika Lawrence

Chicken and Biscuits
Tamika Lawrence

Chicken and Biscuits
Andy Blankenbuehler and wife Elly Blankenbuehler

Chicken and Biscuits
Andy Blankenbuehler and wife Elly Blankenbuehler

Chicken and Biscuits
Andy Blankenbuehler

Chicken and Biscuits
N'kenge

Chicken and Biscuits
N'kenge

Chicken and Biscuits
Jawan M. Jackson and N'kenge

Chicken and Biscuits
Jawan M. Jackson

Chicken and Biscuits
Jawan M. Jackson

Chicken and Biscuits
Shereen Pimentel

Chicken and Biscuits
Shereen Pimentel

Chicken and Biscuits
Carly Hughes

Chicken and Biscuits
Carly Hughes

Chicken and Biscuits
Cody Renard Richard

Chicken and Biscuits
Cody Renard Richard

Chicken and Biscuits
Carly Hughes and Cody Renard Richard

Chicken and Biscuits
Lynn Nottage

Chicken and Biscuits
Lynn Nottage

Chicken and Biscuits
Max Crumm

Chicken and Biscuits
Max Crumm

Chicken and Biscuits
Molly Ringwald

Chicken and Biscuits
Molly Ringwald

Chicken and Biscuits
Jessie Mueller and Anika Larsen

Chicken and Biscuits
Anika Larsen

Chicken and Biscuits
Anika Larsen

Chicken and Biscuits
Jessie Mueller

Chicken and Biscuits
Jessie Mueller

Chicken and Biscuits
Producer E. Clayton Cornelious

Chicken and Biscuits
Producer E. Clayton Cornelious

Chicken and Biscuits
Producer Pamela Ross

Chicken and Biscuits
Producer Pamela Ross

Chicken and Biscuits
Playwright Douglas Lyons and parents Velman Lyons and Tilden Lyons

Chicken and Biscuits
Playwright Douglas Lyons

Chicken and Biscuits
Playwright Douglas Lyons

Chicken and Biscuits
Playwright Douglas Lyons and Director Zhailon Levingston

Chicken and Biscuits
Producers E. Clayton Cornelious, Pamela Ross and Leah Michalos

Chicken and Biscuits
Douglas Lyons and Ethan D Pakchar

Chicken and Biscuits
Director Zhailon Levingston

Chicken and Biscuits
Director Zhailon Levingston

Chicken and Biscuits
Richard Anderson, Director Zhailon Levingston and Shannon Levingston

Chicken and Biscuits
Brenda Braxton

Chicken and Biscuits
Brenda Braxton

Chicken and Biscuits
Ellie Marie Scott and husband Keenan Scott II

Chicken and Biscuits
Keenan Scott II

Chicken and Biscuits
Krysta Rodriguez

Chicken and Biscuits
Krysta Rodriguez

Chicken and Biscuits
Director Zhailon Levingston and Associate Director Bianca Laverne Jones

Chicken and Biscuits
Rachel Chavkin and Director Zhailon Levingston

Chicken and Biscuits
Rachel Chavkin

Chicken and Biscuits
Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and son Ellington Mitchell

Chicken and Biscuits
Mischa Barton, J. Logan Horne and Ashley Benson


