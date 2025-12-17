Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Embarks on North American Tour

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT is now on its North American Tour. Read the reviews below!

The 2025–2026 tour stars Major Attaway (Aladdin) as King Arthur, Sean Bell (Harmony) as Sir Robin, Chris Collins-Pisano (Forbidden Broadway) as Sir Lancelot, Ellis C. Dawson III (Hamilton) as Sir Bedevere, Leo Roberts (Les Misérables) as Sir Galahad, Amanda Robles as The Lady of the Lake, Blake Segal (Mary Poppins) as Patsy, and Steven Telsey (The Book of Mormon) as The Historian and Prince Herbert. The ensemble includes Lindsay Lee Alhady, Delaney Benson, Jack Brewer, Connor Coughlin, L’ogan J’ones, Graham Keen, Claire Kennard, Ben Lanham, Nathaniel Mahone, Maddie Mossner, Emilie Renier, Mark Tran Russ, and Meridien Terrell.

Originally opening on Broadway in 2005, SPAMALOT features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Idle. The original production earned fourteen Tony nominations and won three, including Best Musical. Following its acclaimed 2023 Broadway revival at the St. James Theatre, SPAMALOT will once again bring Monty Python’s absurdist humor to audiences nationwide under the direction and choreography of Josh Rhodes. The revival was widely praised for its inventive staging, design, and ensemble performances, reaffirming the enduring appeal of the musical’s irreverent wit and joyful parody.

Roy Berko, BroadwayWorld: A reviewer said of the original production, "It's UNFAIR to make me laugh this much!” I wish I could say that of the touring show. Unfortunately, I can’t. This production seems to be missing some of the abandonment needed to really get the audience to let loose.

Savannah Brooks, Trinity Tripod: Ultimately, the strength of “Spamalot” lies in its nostalgia and entertainment value. While it makes a few efforts to comment on political and social issues, it is more interested in providing a fun and bright production which is difficult to look away from.

Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant: Josh Rhodes, who directed both the 2023 Broadway revival and this tour, has made some interesting and not unfunny choices that test the comedy material without disappointing Python purists. As with Nichols’ production, a lot of the fun is in seeing how some big moments from the film, like the catapulting of a cow or the dismembering of a Knight in denial about his fatal injuries or a vicious rabbit attack, can be accomplished live on stage. The answer? With extreme silliness, which makes the high resolution projected backdrops and confetti cannons all the more pointless.