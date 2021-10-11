VIDEO: Watch Ben Platt Perform ' You Will Be Found' on BBC's STRICTLY COME DANCING

Ben Platt performed "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing ahead of the UK premiere of Dear Evan Hansen on October 22. The film is now playing in North American theaters.

Watch the performance below!

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).