Videos/Photos: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Baz Luhrmann & More at WICKED: FOR GOOD Hollywood Celebration

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Earlier this month, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo joined filmmaker Baz Luhrmann for a celebration of Wicked: For Good at Hollywood's The Astor. The tastemaker event was preceded by a screening of the film at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre.

During the evening, Grande and Erivo took the stage for a special performance of "For Good," the fan-favorite song featured in the new film. Photos and videos from their performance of the number have been officially posted to the Wicked social media account, as well as introductions from Luhrmann and director Jon M. Chu. Take a look at the photos and videos below.

Wicked: For Good is now in theaters. Opening on November 21, the movie brought in $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, plus $76 million internationally, bringing its global total to $226 million. Wicked: For Good marks the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film last year. As of December 11, the movie has grossed more than $444 million worldwide.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters. Listen to the soundtrack here and check out our exclusive conversation with composer John Powell and arranger Stephen Oremus.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.