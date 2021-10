VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Talks FUNNY GIRL Revival on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan

Beanie Felstein appeared on LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan to talk about her upcoming role in Funny Girl after a life-long obsession with Barbra Streisand, how she and Ben Platt met at 14-years-old, and how she prepared to play Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment.

Watch clips from her appearance below!

Feldstein will be joined by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as 'Nick Arnstein,' five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as 'Mrs. Rosie Brice' and Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes (A Soldier's Play, After Midnight) as 'Eddie Ryan' in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, the new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) begins performances Saturday, March 26, 2022, and officially opens on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

With choreography by Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels, "So You Think You Can Dance"), tap choreography by Ayodele Casel (New York Times' "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019"), a revised book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, La Cage Aux Folles) and scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (Fun Home), Funny Girl features music by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne, lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart.

Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl will return to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago. The original production of Funny Girl premiered on Broadway in 1964 starring Barbra Streisand as 'Fanny Brice' and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.