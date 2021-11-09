Wake Up With BWW 11/9: Joshua Henry Joins WAITRESS, New WEST SIDE STORY Trailer, & More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a Waitress casting announcement - Joshua Henry will join the cast as Dr. Pomatter, and current cast member Tyrone Davis, Jr. will take over the role of Ogie on Monday, November 29.

Plus, check out an all new trailer for the West Side Story film, Broadway extends its vaccine and mask requirement, and more.

VIDEO: Watch the New WEST SIDE STORY 'Trouble' Trailer

by Michael Major

The new ad features Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Brian D'Arcy James, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and more. The film is was directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner. Watch the new trailer now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Pal Around at THE MUSIC MAN Rehearsals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, who are set to star in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man, posted a video to Instagram of the two them having fun behind the scenes at rehearsals!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at the North American Tour of ANASTASIA!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New production photos have been released for the non-Equity, North American tour of Anastasia! The cast stars Kyla Stone as Anya, Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia.. (more...)

Broadway Theatres to Welcome International Visitors & Children Under 12 and Extend Vaccination & Mask Requirement

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will continue to require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through February 28, 2022.. (more...)

Joshua Henry and Tyrone Davis, Jr. to Star in WAITRESS on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

It has been announced that two-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry will take over the role of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress on Broadway, and current cast member Tyrone Davis, Jr. will take over the role of Ogie on Monday, November 29.. (more...)

Original Broadway Cast Member Patrick Page Returns to HADESTOWN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today, original Broadway cast member Patrick Page will return to Hadestown, the 2019 Tony Award-winning Best New Musical. For his performance as Hades, king of the underworld, Page received a Grammy Award and Tony Award nomination.. (more...)

Shop Exclusive SPRING AWAKENING Reunion Shirt & Our Most Popular Merch on BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

by Team BWW

Check out our top-selling items from shows like Beetlejuice, Wicked, Hadestown, and more. Plus, shop our exclusive Spring Awakening reunion concert with proceeds going towards The Actors Fund.. (more...)

Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for Broadway Premiere of SKELETON CREW

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC, Network, A Jazzman's Blues) joins the previously announced Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun) to complete the full company.. (more...)

Photos: Senator Chuck Schumer Joins David Byrne for a Bike Ride to AMERICAN UTOPIA

by Jennifer Broski

Earlier today, David Byrne, star of American Utopia on Broadway, and Senator Chuck Schumer, sponsor of the landmark "Save Our Stages" Act joined forces to celebrate the return of Broadway and live music to New York City. Check out photos of the duo as they arrived by bike at the St. James Theatre after a short bike ride down Broadway!. (more...)

