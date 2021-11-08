Joshua Henry and Tyrone Davis, Jr. to Star in WAITRESS on Broadway

It has been announced that two-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry will take over the role of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress on Broadway, and current cast member Tyrone Davis, Jr. will take over the role of Ogie on Monday, November 29.

Joshua Henry and Tyrone Davis, Jr. will join the previously announced Ciara Renée, who begins her run as Jenna on Thursday, November 25.

Erich Bergen (previously set to perform until November 7) is extending as Dr. Pomatter from November 8 through November 24. Nik Dodani will play his final performance as Ogie on November 27.

This limited engagement of Waitress ends on January 9, 2022 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC).

Joshua Henry can currently be seen starring opposite Jason Momoa in "See" Season 1 for Apple TV. Most recently, Joshua appeared Off- Broadway in The Wrong Man at MCC Theatre. Prior to his critically acclaimed performance in The Wrong Man, Joshua starred on Broadway as the iconic Billy Bigelow in the revival of Carousel for which he received Tony and Grammy nominations. Before headlining in Carousel, Joshua starred as Aaron Burr in Hamilton in Los Angeles. Joshua has also starred on Broadway as Noble Sissle in George C. Wolfe's Tony-nominated musical Shuffle Along. Joshua was Tony-nominated for his star turn as Flick in the musical Violet. He received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for his show-stopping performance. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his leading role in Susan Stroman's The Scottsboro Boys. Other Broadway credits include leading roles in Porgy & Bess and Green Day's American Idiot. Upcoming: Tick, Tick...Boom (Netflix/ Imagine Entertainment). He recently released his debut EP called Guarantee available on all music platforms.

Tyrone Davis, Jr. steps into the role of Ogie after performing as an ensemble member and understudy in production since 2017. Before the shutdown, Tyrone was last seen in the Off-Broadway revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, helmed by Kathleen Marshall and starring Beth Malone. Tyrone originated the role of Ronny Lule in the 2015 Off-Broadway production of Invisible Thread (Witness Uganda) at 2nd Stage. He also toured the country in the first national tour of Shrek The Musical, directed by Jason Moore. His regional theatre credits include The Old Globe, The American Repertory Theater, Goodspeed Musicals, Dallas Theater Center, Portland Stage Company, Crossroads Theater Company, and The Vineyard Playhouse on Martha's Vineyard. Screen credits include Apple TV+'s "Little America," and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on ABC. Tyrone is a native of Miami, Florida where he attended New World School of the Arts. He is proudly on the Board of Directors of the Denver-based non-profit organization, The Wayfaring Band, which offers travel and adventure opportunities for adults who experience intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Tickets are available in person at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Box office hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday from 10:00am till curtain, and Sunday Noon till curtain. Wednesdays 10am till 6pm. Tickets are also available at WaitressTheMusical.com, Telecharge.com and by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress is one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Waitress is now playing both US and UK tours with new international productions to be announced at a later date.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.

The Waitress original motion picture was produced by Michael Roiff / Night & Day Productions. The musical's world premiere was produced by the American Repertory Theatre at Harvard University, August 2, 2015 (Diane Paulus Artistic Director and Diane Borger, Producer).