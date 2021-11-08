Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANASTASIA
Photos: First Look at the North American Tour of ANASTASIA!

Nov. 8, 2021  

New production photos have been released for the non-Equity, North American tour of Anastasia!

Check them out below!

The cast stars Kyla Stone as Anya, Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Harrison Drake, Thomas Henke, Dakota Hoar, Mikayla Agrella, Veronica Rae Jiao, Evin Johnson, Ceron Jones, Madeline Kendall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Victoria Madden, Christian McQueen, Elizabeth Ritacco, Taylor Stanger, Sarah Statler and Lauren Teyke.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony Award® -winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony Award®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Original Choreographer), Bill Burns (Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Jeremy Lyons (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres, CSA.

This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

For more information on ANASTASIA, including upcoming tour stops, please visit https://anastasiathemusical.com/.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

Marley Sophia and Gerri Weagraff

Kyla Stone

The Company

The Company

The Company

Sam McLellan and Kyla Stone

Kyla Stone

Kyla Stone and Sam McLellan

Gerri Weagraff and Kyla Stone


