Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for Broadway Premiere of SKELETON CREW

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced the full cast and creative team for MTC's Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC, Network, A Jazzman's Blues) joins the previously announced Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony Award® winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun) to complete the full company.

The full creative team for Skeleton Crew includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (original music and sound design), Nicholas Hussong (projection design), Jimmy Keys aka "J. Keys" (original music and lyrics), Adesola Osakalumi (choreography), Chesney Snow (vocal foley artist), Dave Caparelliotis and Kelly Gillespie (casting), and Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).

Skeleton Crew will begin performances Tuesday, December 21, 2021 and open Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad will return to Broadway this winter in Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity. The New York Times gives this astonishing work a Critic's Pick and cheers, "A very fine new play... warm-blooded, astute, deeply moral and deeply American." The Amsterdam News hails it as "a prime example of how theatre imitates life... intense, touching and funny."

HEALTH AND SAFETY INFORMATION

MTC has aligned with our Broadway colleagues in setting safety protocols. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and a valid I.D. will be required to enter the theatre. Masks must be worn at all times. For more specific information go to: manhattantheatreclub.com/protocols.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Skeleton Crew are available online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, or in person at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office (261 West 47th Street).

MTC SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PATRON MEMBERSHIPS

Subscriptions to MTC's new season of plays are now available by calling the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or going to www.Manhattantheatreclub.com/subscribe.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.