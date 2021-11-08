Photos: Senator Chuck Schumer Joins David Byrne for a Bike Ride to AMERICAN UTOPIA

Earlier today, David Byrne, star of American Utopia on Broadway, and Senator Chuck Schumer, sponsor of the landmark "Save Our Stages" Act joined forces to celebrate the return of Broadway and live music to New York City. Check out photos of the duo as they arrived by bike at the St. James Theatre after a short bike ride down Broadway!

The acclaimed production, which received a Special Tony Award at the Tony Awards ceremony on September 26, features David Byrne with returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne's American Utopia returns to rock Broadway this fall. This production features staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson, with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant, featuring all the great songs, all the acclaimed musicians, and a gorgeous new venue to blow the roof off of. This is the event that will tell the world, if you want to rediscover the joy of live music, community and connection, Broadway's St. James Theatre must be the place!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski