VIDEO: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Pal Around at THE MUSIC MAN Rehearsals

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, who are set to star in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man, posted a video to Instagram of the two them having fun behind the scenes at rehearsals!

Check it out below!

Starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, and also starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, preview performances of The Music Man are set to begin on Monday, December 20, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."

The Music Man reunites the creative team of the Tony Award-winning and record-breaking revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, including (in addition to Zaks and Carlyle), four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), David Chase (Vocal and Dance Arrangements), and Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (Hair, Wigs, & Makeup). Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick will create Orchestrations, and Patrick Vaccariello and five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt join the team as The Music Man's Musical Director and Lighting Designer, respectively.