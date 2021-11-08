Broadway Theatres to Welcome International Visitors & Children Under 12 and Extend Vaccination & Mask Requirement

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will continue to require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through February 28, 2022. They have also initiated new provisions to welcome international visitors and children under 12 years old. Masks will continue to be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while actively eating or drinking in designated locations.

Under the updated policy, guests age 12 and older will need to be Fully Vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine AND present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport. (Guests 12-18 may use a government-issued ID or school ID - no photo required.) "Fully vaccinated" means on the date of the performance a guest is at least 14 days after their second dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine OR at least 14 days after their single dose of an approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

For international guests TWO doses of any "mix and match" combination of an FDA or WHO approved Covid-19 vaccine are acceptable.

Guests under 12, when accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult may enter the theatre with ONE of the following:

Proof of ONE dose (through February 28, 2022 only) of an FDA or WHO approved vaccine at least 14 days before the performance date OR

A negative COVID-19 PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test; OR

A negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League said, "Since reopening, Broadway has welcomed back over 1,000,000 attendees to theatres in New York City. It's thrilling to see the energy on our stages and in our audiences once again. We are excited to welcome families, children, and more international visitors as our borders reopen and tourism to New York recovers."

Speaking for the theatre owners, Robert E Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization added, "We know that our commitment to the highest level of public health standards in our Broadway theatres provides a safer environment and importantly, helps our audiences feel more secure. We're now delighted to welcome back audiences from around the world, and even more children and families to experience the magic of a live Broadway show as the holiday season approaches.