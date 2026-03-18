Video: Laurie Hernandez Takes First Bows in & JULIET

Laurie Hernandez made her Broadway debut on Tuesday night, joining the cast of & Juliet. The two-time medal-winning Olympic gymnast is now part of the show’s ensemble, in the featured dance role of ‘Charmion’ through June 14, 2026. The musical runs at the Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

Watch Hernandez perform "CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!" and "Roar" during her first performance's curtain call.

Hernandez was part of the US Women’s Gymnastics team dubbed the “Final Five” at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal with the team and individually winning a silver medal on the Balance Beam. Since then, Hernandez has written two books, received a Sports Emmy Award for her 2024 Summer Olympics commentary, and won Season 23 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

About & Juliet

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

& Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. In addition to Broadway, the first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route in fall 2024 and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and in December 2025, an additional production opened at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

Rush tickets for & Juliet will be available to purchase each performance day at 10 am in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre for $49 per ticket. For day-of digital rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Digital Rush tickets will be available each performance day at 9 am on TodayTix for $49 per ticket. All rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and select blackouts may apply. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability.