Photos: THE WILD PARTY At City Center Starring Jasmine Amy Rogers, Tonya Pinkins and More

Check out newly released photos of The Wild Party, currently in performances at New York City Center Encores!

This dark, sensual, glittering tale explores a world dancing on the edge and the joyful defiance of the characters who inhabit it for a gin-soaked party full of jazz-age indulgence and Vaudeville stars letting loose off-the-clock.

The production features Jasmine Amy Rogers (Queenie), Adrienne Warren (Kate), Tonya Pinkins (Dolores Montoya), Jelani Alladin (Black), Wesley J. Barnes (Oscar D’Armano), Jordan Donica (Burrs), KJ Hippensteel (Gold), Andrew Kober (Goldberg), Lesli Margherita (Mae), Betsy Morgan (Sally), Meghan Murphy (Miss Madelaine True), Maya Rowe (Nadine), Joseph A. Byrd (Phil D’Armano), Claybourne Elder (Jackie), and Evan Tyrone Martin (Eddie Mackrel). The cast also includes Curtis Bannister (Standby for Burrs and Black) and Kyrie Courter (Standby for Queenie and Kate).

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and Guest Music Director Daryl Waters with choreography by Katie Spelman, The Wild Party brings Joseph Moncure March’s notorious poem to life in this Tony-nominated musical with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



Jordan Donica

Jordan Donica and the cast of ENCORES! THE WILD PARTY

The Cast of ENCORES! THE WILD PARTY

ENCORES! THE WILD PARTY

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jelani Alladin

ENCORES! THE WILD PARTY

The Cast of ENCORES! THE WILD PARTY

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jordan Donica

Jasmine Amy Rogers and the Cast of ENCORES! THE WILD PARTY

ENCORES! THE WILD PARTY

The Cast of ENCORES! THE WILD PARTY

Jasmine Amy Rogers