BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Wins 2026 GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club has won the GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album at the 68th GRAMMYs! The GRAMMY was awarded to producers Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow, and David Yazbek.

Maybe Happy Ending, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, and Just in Time were the other nominees this year. Stay updated with the latest winners from today's ceremony as we update them live here.

Listen to the Grammy-winning cast recording below:

The 2026 GRAMMYS recognized recordings released from August 31, 2024 to August 30, 2025. The 2026 nominees marked the fourth consecutive year that only Broadway cast recordings have been nominated in the category, shutting out West End and Off-Broadway recordings.

The 2026 Awards are the first GRAMMYs following a change from the Recording Academy that increases the number of recognized Principal Vocalists from four to six. The award will now go to up to six principal vocalists and the album producers of 50% or more of the playing time of the album. The lyricists and composers of 50% or more of the score of a new recording are eligible, as long as their work has not been nominated in this category before.

The last ten recipients for the Best Musical Theater Album Grammy Award are Hell's Kitchen, Some Like It Hot, Into the Woods, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, and Hamilton.

About Buena Vista Social Club

Buena Vista Social Club is a Tony Award-winning musical that is currently playing at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).