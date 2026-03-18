Photos: Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong Begin Rehearsals for WHAT HAPPENED WAS...

As part of Audible Theater and TOGETHER’s 2026 season, rehearsals began this week for What Happened Was… with Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong. Check out rehearsal photos here!

Directed by Ian Rickson, the play marks the first major revival of playwright Tom Noonan’s work following his recent passing. Performances run April 14-June 14 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City.



The creative team for What Happened Was… includes Brett J Banakis and Christine Jones (co-scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design). Jim Carnahan is Casting Director. The Production Stage Manager is Alyssa K. Howard. Theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services and general management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron