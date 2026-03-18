Video: Whitney Leavitt Gets Tattoo to Celebrate Breaking CHICAGO Ticket Record

Whitney Leavitt is celebrating her recently-accomplished Chicago box office milestone in a big way! The tattoo comes after she and her husband, Conner Leavitt, decided she would get a tattoo if she broke the ticket sale record in Chicago in a TikTok posted last week. After the news was announced, Leavitt fulfilled her promise.

"Holding myself accountable," she posted, showing herself getting the tattoo. "Still can’t believe we broke [the Chicago the Musical] highest grossing ticket sale record! What makes this moment even more special is Conner hand drew the design."

Whitney’s initial run has been the highest grossing 6-week span in the show’s history where this past week she broke the all-time highest gross in the show’s 29-year history.

For the week ending March 15, 2026, Chicago grossed weekly ticket sales of $1,457,930.77, beating a 2023 holiday week record gross of $1,452,008.50 (week ending December 31, 2023).

The prior weekly gross record in December 2023 was set during a 9-performance holiday week. For this week ending March 15 it was an 8-performance week. For Whitney’s first 6-weeks in Chicago the show has grossed $8,049,526.31 for weeks ending February 8-March 15, 2026. Whitney averaged $1,341,587.72 a week.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star returns to Chicago from March 23 – May 3, 2026, this time alongside her Dancing With the Stars partner Mark Ballas as Billy Flynn.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.