THE PITT's Isa Briones Will Join JUST IN TIME on Broadway

The Pitt star Isa Briones will join the cast of Just in Time on Broadway as Connie Francis beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Circle in the Square Theatre. Sarah Hyland will play her final performance as Connie Francis on Sunday, March 29.

Isa Briones currently stars as ‘Dr. Trinity Santos’ on the award-winning series “The Pitt” on HBO Max, for which she and the cast recently won The Actor Award (formerly known as the SAG Award) for “Ensemble in a Drama Series.” Just in Time excitingly marks Briones’s return to Broadway since her debut as ‘Eurydice’ in Hadestown in 2024. Her additional TV and stage credits include the Disney+ series “Goosebumps,” the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Picard,” FX’s “American Crime Story: Versace,” the First National Touring Company of Hamilton, Musical Theatre West’s production of Grease, and East West Players’ Next to Normal, for which she won an L.A. Ovation Award.

The playing schedule for Just in Time for performances beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2026, is as follows: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm. Please note there will be an added performance on Sunday April 5, at 7:30pm. Tony-winner Jonathan Groff stars as Bobby Darin through Sunday, March 29, 2026; Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison plays a strictly limited 3-week engagement as Bobby Darin beginning April 1, 2026; and two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan begins performance as Bobby Darin beginning Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Tony winner Michele Pawk will play her final performance as Polly on Sunday, March 29, 2026 and Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Debbie Gravitte will star as Polly beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Sadie Dickerson will play her final performance as Sandra Dee on Sunday, April 19, and Carrie St. Louis will star as Sandra Dee beginning Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” with a cast that currently stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”), Sadie Dickerson (Vladimir), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Claire Camp (Cats), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), Tristen Buettel (Boop!), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line).

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin and Jonathan Groff. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Atlantic Records’ Just in Time (Original Broadway Cast Recording) was nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theater Album,” and is available now on vinyl and CD, and all digital platforms. Produced by Tom Kirdahy, two-time GRAMMY® winner Bill Sherman, Andrew Resnick, and Alex Timbers; co-produced, recorded, and mixed by five-time GRAMMY® winner Derik Lee, with Robert Ahrens serving as executive producer, the album features fan-favorite showstoppers “Splish Splash” and “This Could Be the Start of Something Big / Just in Time.”

Just in Time on Broadway is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and John Frost. The production is co-produced by Thomas M. Neff, Evamere Entertainment, Cynthia J. Tong, Mary Maggio, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Crossroads Live Group, Richard Batchelder, Peter May, Tom Tuft, Merrie L. Davis, Lang Entertainment Group, Silva Theatrical Group, Wild Oak Media, Alchemation, Aleri Entertainment, Craig Balsam, Matthew Blank, Creative Partners Productions, Drew & Dane Productions, Eric and Julie Fisher, Frankly Spoken Productions, Good Soup Entertainment, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Barry and Brooke Josephson, Willette and Manny Klausner, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, No Guarantees Productions, Oliva C. Middleton, Ira Pittelman, Power Arts, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Shake & Stir, Signature Theatre, The Shubert Organization, 2 On The Aisle, Agrawal Turchin, Kades Windsor, Moellenberg Norman, Sirens BB, Suzi Dietz and Lenny Beer, Amy Abrams, Brian Schwartz and Ted Chapin.

Photo Credit: Jonny Marlow