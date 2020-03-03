Olivier Awards
Click Here for More Articles on Olivier Awards

& JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Are Nominated For 2020 Olivier Awards; Full List!

Article Pixel Mar. 3, 2020  
& JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Are Nominated For 2020 Olivier Awards; Full List!

The nominations have been announced for this year's Olivier Awards, which take place on Sunday 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall.

& Juliet, a new British musical using the pop songs of Swedish hitmaker Max Martin to retell Shakespeare's classic love story, has nine nominations - including Best New Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Set Design and Best Costume Design.

Trevor Nunn's revival of the 1964 musical Fiddler On The Roof, which opened at the Menier Chocolate Factory before transferring to the West End last year, is nominated eight times, with a Best Director nod for Nunn, as well as acting nominations for Andy Nyman and Judy Kuhn. There are also seven nominations for new musical Dear Evan Hansen, which opened on Broadway in 2016, and six for the Richard Eyre-directed revival of Mary Poppins currently running at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Leading the nominations for plays with five each, including Best Revival, are the Young Vic production of Death Of A Salesman and Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre. Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Present Laughter at The Old Vic and Cyrano De Bergerac at the Playhouse Theatre each have four nominations.

Full list of nominees:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

Best New Dance Production

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Noel Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

  • Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
  • Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre
  • Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre
  • The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

  • Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
  • Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
  • Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
  • Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Best Actress in a Musical

Cunard Best Revival

  • Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
  • Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
  • Present Laughter at The Old Vic
  • Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Best Family Show

  • Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical! at National Theatre - Dorfman
  • Oi Frog & Friends! at Lyric Theatre
  • To The Moon And Back at Barbican Theatre
  • The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Royal Albert Hall Award for Best Sound Design

Best Costume Design

Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best New Opera Production

  • Berenice at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
  • Billy Budd at Royal Opera House
  • Hansel And Gretel at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
  • Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

  • Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House
  • The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
  • Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum

Best Actor

Best Actress

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

American Airlines Best New Play

  • A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
  • The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
  • Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
  • The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Mastercard Best New Musical

  • & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
  • Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace
  • Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
  • Waitress at Adelphi Theatre

Watch the full nomination announcement below:

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of Society of London Theatre and Executive Producer of the Olivier Awards, said: '2020's nominations demonstrate the range of productions, talent and enterprise on our stages over the last year, with a mix of breadth and diversity that showcases the modern British theatre landscape. We look forward to celebrating all this incredible, world-leading talent on Sunday 5 April.'

The Nominees' Celebration will take place on Friday 13 March at The May Fair Hotel (part of Edwardian Hotels London, official hotel partner for the Olivier Awards), in association with Olivier Awards partner Cunard.

The Olivier Awards ceremony will be hosted by Jason Manford, and broadcast via official media partners ITV and Magic Radio. Further details to be announced soon.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO's James Lipton Has Died at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)

BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)

Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)

Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)

Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)

Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Roundabout Theatre Company's Caroline, or Change will begin performances on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7, 2020 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 Wes... (read more)