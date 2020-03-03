& JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Are Nominated For 2020 Olivier Awards; Full List!

The nominations have been announced for this year's Olivier Awards, which take place on Sunday 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall.

& Juliet, a new British musical using the pop songs of Swedish hitmaker Max Martin to retell Shakespeare's classic love story, has nine nominations - including Best New Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Set Design and Best Costume Design.

Trevor Nunn's revival of the 1964 musical Fiddler On The Roof, which opened at the Menier Chocolate Factory before transferring to the West End last year, is nominated eight times, with a Best Director nod for Nunn, as well as acting nominations for Andy Nyman and Judy Kuhn. There are also seven nominations for new musical Dear Evan Hansen, which opened on Broadway in 2016, and six for the Richard Eyre-directed revival of Mary Poppins currently running at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Leading the nominations for plays with five each, including Best Revival, are the Young Vic production of Death Of A Salesman and Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre. Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Present Laughter at The Old Vic and Cyrano De Bergerac at the Playhouse Theatre each have four nominations.

Full list of nominees:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

Best New Dance Production

La Fiesta by Israel Galván at Sadler's Wells

Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teaċ Daa??sa at Sadler's Wells

Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco - Sombras at Sadler's Wells

Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler's Wells

Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at

Sadler's Wells

Noel Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre

The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Jac Yarrow for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium

Best Actress in a Musical

Cunard Best Revival

Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Best Family Show

Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical! at National Theatre - Dorfman

Oi Frog & Friends! at Lyric Theatre

To The Moon And Back at Barbican Theatre

The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre

Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre

Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

Warheads at Park Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre

Royal Albert Hall Award for Best Sound Design

Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at National Theatre - Dorfman

Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre

Best Costume Design

Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium

Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre

Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre

Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best New Opera Production

Berenice at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

Billy Budd at Royal Opera House

Hansel And Gretel at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House

The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum

Best Actor

Best Actress

Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre

Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre

Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

American Airlines Best New Play

A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic

The Doctor at Almeida Theatre

Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman

Mastercard Best New Musical

& Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre

Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace

Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre

Waitress at Adelphi Theatre

Watch the full nomination announcement below:

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of Society of London Theatre and Executive Producer of the Olivier Awards, said: '2020's nominations demonstrate the range of productions, talent and enterprise on our stages over the last year, with a mix of breadth and diversity that showcases the modern British theatre landscape. We look forward to celebrating all this incredible, world-leading talent on Sunday 5 April.'

The Nominees' Celebration will take place on Friday 13 March at The May Fair Hotel (part of Edwardian Hotels London, official hotel partner for the Olivier Awards), in association with Olivier Awards partner Cunard.

The Olivier Awards ceremony will be hosted by Jason Manford, and broadcast via official media partners ITV and Magic Radio. Further details to be announced soon.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You