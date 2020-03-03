& JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Are Nominated For 2020 Olivier Awards; Full List!
The nominations have been announced for this year's Olivier Awards, which take place on Sunday 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall.
& Juliet, a new British musical using the pop songs of Swedish hitmaker Max Martin to retell Shakespeare's classic love story, has nine nominations - including Best New Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Set Design and Best Costume Design.
Trevor Nunn's revival of the 1964 musical Fiddler On The Roof, which opened at the Menier Chocolate Factory before transferring to the West End last year, is nominated eight times, with a Best Director nod for Nunn, as well as acting nominations for Andy Nyman and Judy Kuhn. There are also seven nominations for new musical Dear Evan Hansen, which opened on Broadway in 2016, and six for the Richard Eyre-directed revival of Mary Poppins currently running at the Prince Edward Theatre.
Leading the nominations for plays with five each, including Best Revival, are the Young Vic production of Death Of A Salesman and Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre. Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Present Laughter at The Old Vic and Cyrano De Bergerac at the Playhouse Theatre each have four nominations.
Full list of nominees:
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
- David Bedella for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
- Stewart Clarke for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
- Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
- Rupert Young for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
- Lucy Anderson for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
- Petula Clark for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
- Cassidy Janson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
- Lauren Ward for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
- & Juliet - New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro at Shaftesbury Theatre
- Amélie The Musical - Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race at The Other Palace
- Dear Evan Hansen - Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre
- Fiddler On The Roof - New Orchestrations by Jason Carr at Playhouse Theatre
- Waitress - Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles at Adelphi Theatre
Best New Dance Production
- La Fiesta by Israel Galván at Sadler's Wells
- Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
- MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan for Teaċ Daa??sa at Sadler's Wells
- Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa at Sadler's Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
- Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco - Sombras at Sadler's Wells
- Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten at Sadler's Wells
- Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd, presented by Dance Umbrella at
Sadler's Wells
Noel Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
- Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
- Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre
- Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre
- The Upstart Crow at Gielgud Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
- Fabian Aloise for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
- Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
- Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
- Jennifer Weber for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
- Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
- Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
- Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
- Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
- Andy Nyman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
- Charlie Stemp for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
- Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
- Jac Yarrow for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium
Best Actress in a Musical
- Audrey Brisson for Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace
- Judy Kuhn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
- Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
- Zizi Strallen for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Cunard Best Revival
- Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
- Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
- Present Laughter at The Old Vic
- Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
Best Family Show
- Mr Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical! at National Theatre - Dorfman
- Oi Frog & Friends! at Lyric Theatre
- To The Moon And Back at Barbican Theatre
- The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
- Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre
- Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre
- Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East
- Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre
- Warheads at Park Theatre
White Light Award for Best Lighting Design
- Neil Austin for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
- Paule Constable for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman
- Howard Hudson for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
- Bruno Poet for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
Royal Albert Hall Award for Best Sound Design
- Gregory Clarke for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
- Emma Laxton for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
- Ben and Max Ringham for ANNA at National Theatre - Dorfman
- Ben and Max Ringham for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
Best Costume Design
- Hugh Durrant for Goldilocks And The Three Bears at The London Palladium
- Jonathan Lipman for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
- Joanna Scotcher for Emilia at Vaudeville Theatre
- Paloma Young for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
- Bob Crowley for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
- Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
- Rae Smith for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
- Rae Smith for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Arinzé Kene for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic
- Colin Morgan for All My Sons at The Old Vic
- Adrian Scarborough for Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
- Reece Shearsmith for A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Michele Austin for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
- Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
- Indira Varma for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
- Josie Walker for The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman
Best New Opera Production
- Berenice at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
- Billy Budd at Royal Opera House
- Hansel And Gretel at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
- Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
- Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra at Royal Opera House
- The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
- Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus for English National Opera at London Coliseum
Best Actor
- Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
- James McAvoy for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
- Wendell Pierce for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
- Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at The Old Vic
Best Actress
- Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm at Duke of York's Theatre
- Sharon D. Clarke for Death Of A Salesman at Piccadilly Theatre
- Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag at Wyndham's Theatre
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
- Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for Death Of A Salesman at Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
- Jamie Lloyd for Cyrano De Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre
- Trevor Nunn for Fiddler On The Roof at Playhouse Theatre
- Ian Rickson for Uncle Vanya at Harold Pinter Theatre
American Airlines Best New Play
- A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic
- The Doctor at Almeida Theatre
- Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre
- The Ocean At The End Of The Lane at National Theatre - Dorfman
Mastercard Best New Musical
- & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre
- Amélie The Musical at The Other Palace
- Dear Evan Hansen at Noël Coward Theatre
- Waitress at Adelphi Theatre
Watch the full nomination announcement below:
Julian Bird, Chief Executive of Society of London Theatre and Executive Producer of the Olivier Awards, said: '2020's nominations demonstrate the range of productions, talent and enterprise on our stages over the last year, with a mix of breadth and diversity that showcases the modern British theatre landscape. We look forward to celebrating all this incredible, world-leading talent on Sunday 5 April.'
The Nominees' Celebration will take place on Friday 13 March at The May Fair Hotel (part of Edwardian Hotels London, official hotel partner for the Olivier Awards), in association with Olivier Awards partner Cunard.
The Olivier Awards ceremony will be hosted by Jason Manford, and broadcast via official media partners ITV and Magic Radio. Further details to be announced soon.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Roundabout Theatre Company's Caroline, or Change will begin performances on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7, 2020 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 Wes... (read more)