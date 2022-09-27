Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trojan Sound System Will Perform as Part Of Nora Chipaumire's ShebeenDUB At Dance Umbrella

ShebeenDUB will perform at Bernie Grant Arts Centre from 13 - 14 October, with all tickets offered on a pay what you can basis.

Sep. 27, 2022  
Trojan Sound System Will Perform as Part Of Nora Chipaumire's ShebeenDUB At Dance Umbrella

Dance Umbrella has announced that the world premiere of multi award-winning international artist nora chipaumire's immersive audio-visual dub culture adventure ShebeenDUB will be followed by a performance from Trojan Sound System, an institution in British Sound System culture representing the most seminal reggae and ska record label in history. ShebeenDUB will perform at Bernie Grant Arts Centre from 13 - 14 October, with all tickets offered on a pay what you can basis.

Marking her Dance Umbrella debut, ShebeenDUB is part dance performance, part gig, part social event. chipaumire celebrates the creative and law-defying possibilities of dub, maintaining that of the many African diasporic inventions, dub is the most provocative and questioning. chipaumire will be joined by International Artists including tyroneisaacstuart, Yinka Esi Graves and Marguerite Hemmings who will each respond live to a curated setlist made up of up to five dub tracks, exploring the provocation "what is the dub body for you?" The evening will be rounded out by a special guest set from Trojan Sound System. Reformed in 2004, London based Trojan Sound System are an institution in British sound system culture. A talented team of selectors and vocalists, they relentlessly tour the globe, representing the most seminal reggae and ska record label in history, spreading their message of love and unity through the power of ska, roots, dub, dancehall and UK bass music.

nora's film #PUNK also features in this year's online programme, giving audiences a chance to see more of this innovative artist's work on screen. Audiences can gain access to the film via Dance Umbrella's Digital Pass availble here.

ShebeenDUB features as part of Dance Umbrella, London's annual international contemporary dance festival. Artistic Director and Chief Executive Freddie Opoku-Addaie's first full Dance Umbrella festival will take place from 7 - 23 October across the capital and via danceumbrella.co.uk and brings together the world's most exciting international contemporary talent to stages across London, and online for audiences worldwide.

