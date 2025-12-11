Photos: THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD is Now Playing at the National Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Theatre has released a first look at the cast of The Playboy of the Western World. The cast includes Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) and Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls). Irish playwright John Millington Synge’s story of youth and self-discovery is directed in a new production by Caitríona McLaughlin. The show will play in the Lyttelton theatre until 28 February 2026.

Full casting includes Marty Breen as Sara Tansey, Declan Conlon as Old Mahon, Nicola Coughlan as Pegeen Mike, Lorcan Cranitch as Michael Flaherty, Megan Cusack as Susan Brady, Naoise Dunbar as Jimmy Farrell, Matthew Forrest as Philly Cullen, Sallay Garnett as Nelly, Fionnuala Gygax as Honor Blake, Éanna Hardwicke as Christy Mahon, Erin Hennessey as Fiddle Player, Siobhán McSweeney as Widow Quin and Marty Rea as Shawn Keogh, with Susan Akintomide, Peter Mooney and Donncha O’Dea as the ensemble.

Pegeen Flaherty’s life is turned upside down when, on a normal day, a young man walks into her pub claiming that he’s killed his father.

Instead of being shunned, the killer Christy Mahon becomes a local hero. The welcome murderer wins hearts and races as he beds himself into village life. That is until a second man unexpectedly arrives on the scene…

Director Caitríona McLaughlin is joined by set and costume designer Katie Davenport, lighting designer James Farncombe, movement director Sue Mythen, sound designer Adrienne Quartly, composer Anna Mullarkey, fight director Kevin McCurdy. casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham, voice coach Shereen Ibrahim, dialect coach Patricia Logue and staff director Neetu Singh.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner