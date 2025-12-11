Equity Responds To Disney’s $1B OpenAI Deal, Calling For Stronger AI Protections

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Equity has responded to Disney’s newly announced $1 billion investment in online video-generation platform OpenAI, stating that performer rights must be central to any future licensing arrangement.

Under the three-year agreement, users of Sora—the platform owned by OpenAI—will be able to generate content featuring more than 200 characters from the Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars libraries beginning in 2026. The union is presently conducting an indicative ballot of thousands of performers on whether they are prepared to refuse to be scanned on set without sufficient contractual safeguards.

Cathy Sweet, Equity’s Head of TV and Film, said the announcement illustrates the urgency of the union’s efforts in ongoing negotiations with Pact. “The recorded material that will be sold on as part of this eye-watering big money deal are the result of creatives' professional work, and their rights must be protected,”

Sweet said. She added that assurances from companies to “respect and protect creators” are insufficient without “real protections for artists… enshrined in union-enforced collective agreements.”

Sweet emphasized that entertainment unions must have a role in any licensing arrangement to ensure performers share in profits and retain control over how their work is used.