Tickets go on sale today for the 'The Nutcracker' ballet, which runs from 16 - 23 December.

Oct. 10, 2022  

THE NUTCRACKER Announced as Opening Production For the New Ian McKellen Theatre at Saint Stephens

The Ian McKellen Theatre at Saint Stephens in Edinburgh will open in December with a stunning new ballet production of 'The Nutcracker' to Tchaikovsky's wonderful music by Olivier Award-winning director Peter Schaufuss.

The only 'Nutcracker' performances in Edinburgh this Christmas will star Johan Christensen as the Prince and Katie Rose, leading a company from Edinburgh Festival Ballet.

Danish ballet star Johan shared the role of Hamlet with Sir Ian McKellen and Katie Rose was Ophelia in Peter Schaufuss's record-breaking production of 'Hamlet', that proved to be the hottest ticket at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe seen by a capacity audience of 13,000.

Named Best Event Theatre at the Fringe by Theatre Weekly, the dance version of 'Hamlet' launched the 450-seat Ashton Hall at Saint Stephens Edinburgh, a new all-year performance venue in the Scottish capital from the legendary dance producer, director and choreographer, Peter Schaufuss, and named after the famous choreographer, the late Sir Frederick Ashton.

Schaufuss, who directed and choreographed 'Hamlet, said: "Since the Fringe we have created a second 300-seat theatre at St Stephens, underneath the Ashton Hall, and I am delighted that Ian has accepted our offer to name the venue in his honour.

Tickets go on sale today for the 'The Nutcracker' ballet, which runs from 16 - 23 December.

Tickets can be booked here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202147®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.citizenticket.co.uk%2Fevents%2Fedinburgh-festival-ballet%2Fnutcracker%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





