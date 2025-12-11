Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Appoints New Trustees

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced that Heather Clark Charrington, Robert Glick OBE and Dame Sue Street will join the organisation's Board of Trustees, with Tyrone Huntley returning to the Board in January 2026. They join existing Trustees Stuart Griffiths OBE (Chair), Charlotte Aherne (Vice Chair), Partha Bose, Jaya Carrier, Anna Fleischle, Kate Millward, Steve Pennington, Toni Racklin and Dr Philippa Simpson.

Stuart Griffiths OBE, Chair of the Board, said today: “We've been truly inspired by the incredibly high standard of applications received (140 in total) from our public recruitment campaign for new Trustees. Following a thorough selection process, we are delighted to welcome three exceptional, highly skilled and dedicated individuals to the Board of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. We very much look forward to these new Trustees supporting our next chapter of growth.”

James Pidgeon, Executive Director, and Drew McOnie, Artistic Director, said today: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Heather, Robert and Sue to the Board of Trustees alongside the return of Tyrone. As we make the final preparations for our 2026 season announcement at the end of January (following our recently announced new production of CATS, and our award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar playing at the London Palladium next year), and with Fiddler on the Roof opening the final leg of its UK & Ireland tour at The Alexandra in Birmingham this week, it's an incredibly exciting time to be joining the organisation. We very much look forward to working with our brilliant new and existing Trustees on the strategic development of our not-for-profit company over the coming months and years ahead.”

Heather Clark Charrington

Heather is Director of Audiences at Southbank Centre where, as a member of the Executive Leadership Team, she plays a vital role in shaping the future of Europe's largest multi-arts centre. Heather oversees the end-to-end relationship with audiences by leading the marketing, digital, brand and design, communications, external affairs, insights, membership, visitor experience and ticketing teams. Prior to this, Heather was Director of Marketing & Communications for English National Ballet, leading the Marketing, Press and Digital teams of this visionary, ground-breaking company, and serving as Executive Producer of English National Ballet's cinema releases: Akram Khan's Giselle, Akram Khan's Creature (directed by Asif Kapadia) and English National Ballet's acclaimed 2020 Digital Season. Previous posts have included Director of Marketing for The National Theatre, Brand Manager for Wildlife Photographer of the Year at London's Natural History Museum, Director of Marketing & Sales for Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Director of Marketing & Communications for the August Wilson Center for African American Culture.

As a consultant, Heather has worked with Talawa Theatre Company, the UK's outstanding Black British theatre company, Unicorn Theatre, the UK's leading theatre for young audiences; IMG Artists, and Orange, successfully delivering their partnership with the Tour de France. Heather is a Trustee of SportsAid and of Chiswick House and Gardens Trust.

Robert Glick OBE

Robert Glick is Vice President and Head of International Public Affairs at American Express, with a career spanning senior communications and advocacy roles across both the corporate and public sectors. He currently serves as Chair of the Barbican Centre Trust and the Adult Literacy Trust, Vice-President of Save the Children UK, and as a Trustee of Sadler's Wells Theatre and Open For Business.

His previous non-executive roles include serving as a Trustee of the Victoria & Albert Museum and as Chair of the Terrence Higgins Trust. A graduate of the University of Cambridge, the London School of Economics and Emory University (USA), he is the author of several works of fiction and non-fiction.

Dame Sue Street

Dame Sue reached the top of Whitehall as the Permanent Secretary for Culture, Media and Sport and led that Department for the UK's winning bid for London 2012. She has extensive experience in the leadership and governance of major public, private and not for profit organisations.

Sue has a reputation for effective strategic leadership, and as a senior board member of organisations ranging from HMRC and the Ministry of Justice to the Royal Opera House, BUPA, an overseas tech start up, and Deloitte. She is an experienced Chair and known to take a constructive approach to major Non Executive roles. She has served on Finance, Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees as well as main boards. Dame Sue currently chairs Ballet Rambert and is a member of a charitable trust board. She has been invited to share her thoughts on governance with the Cabinet Office, Henley Management School and with not for profit boards.

Dame Sue is an accredited executive coach with a current extensive practice of clients. She has also conducted major public sector Board governance reviews.