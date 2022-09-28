Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SINDERFELLA Pantomime is Coming to the Prince of Wales, Drury Lane in December

Sinderfella will bring you a delightful and risquÃ© version of the much-loved story packed full of laughs and delicious fairy-tale campery!

Sep. 28, 2022 Â 

The Entertainment Providers and the team that brought the critically acclaimed Snow White And The Seven Merry Men to town in 2021, will fly back into the West End for 2022 with a brand new production of Sinderfella at The Prince Of Wales, Drury Lane, London from 09 - 22 December. And it promises to be bigger, bolder and naughtier than ever.

Join Sinderfella played by London home-grown drag artiste Luna Cortez , Jordan (Played by TV personality Simon Gross ) Prince Donkey Dick Of Soho, Buttons and whole host of pantomime characters for panto fun and frolics. Sinderfella will bring you a delightful and risquÃ© version of the much-loved story packed full of laughs and delicious fairy-tale campery!

The pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems Never Going To Give You Up, It's Raining Men, I Will Survive, Dancing Queen, Like A Virgin, and Time Of My Life , With sensational Sparkling Sets and Costumes. With an utterly filthy laugh a minute script and a whole load of audience participation this is the perfect way to kick start your Christmas with a bang!

Simon Gross says "Sinderfella takes all the ingredients of the pantomimes we grew up with and know and love but takes the double entendre to the next level! All the bits that were knowingly laughed at by your Dad are exposed in all their glory in a fairy tale romp. This year we're really looking forward to pushing the boundaries to bring you the most memorable and hilarious night out on the heart of the West End" -

Sinderfella is brought to the stage by The Entertainment Providers - who produced London's original Adult only pantomime back in 2011.

Casting will be announced soon Tickets are on sale - book you tickets to the ball now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders


Regional Awards


