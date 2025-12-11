Full Cast Set For THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full cast has been announced joining the already announced Mark Addy as Harold Fry, Jenna Russell as Maureen Fry and Noah Mullins as The Balladeer in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Joining Mark, Jenna and Noah are: Craig Armstrong (Rich and Ensemble), Jenna Boyd (Sister Philomena, Farmer’s Wife, Rita and Ensemble), Daniel Crossley (Silver Haired Gentleman, Napier and Ensemble), Nell Martin (Young Maureen, Deliveroo and Ensemble), Nicole Nyarambi (Garage Girl and Ensemble), Peter Polycarpou (Rex, Locum and Ensemble), Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Kate, Betsy, Kind Customer and Ensemble), Ashley Samuels (Wilf, Jim and Ensemble), Maggie Service (Queenie Hennessey, Fairy Assistant, Gorilla and Ensemble), Madeleine Worrall (Martina and Ensemble), Timo Tatzber (Dog, Young Harold, Ensemble and Puppet Captain), with Gemma Atkins (Swing), Olivia Foster -Browne (Swing), Ediz Mahmut (Swing), Edwin Ray (Swing, Trainer Man and Dance Captain).

Orchestra includes Chris Poon (Musical Director, Keys), Lewis Dunmore (Guitar), Hsiao-Ling Huang (Cello), Clodagh Kennedy (Violin), Catrin Meek (Harp), Mike Nichols (Bass Guitar), Mike Parkin (Drums & Percussion).

The Unlikely Pilgrmage of Harold Fry will begin performances at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London on 29 January and run until 18 April 2026, with a press night on 10 February 2026.

Funny, profound, deeply moving and uplifting, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a joyous new musical adapted by Rachel Joyce from her multi-million selling novel, with “a ravishing score” (The Times) by the chart-topping indie musician, Passenger (Let Her Go) and directed by Katy Rudd (Ballet Shoes, The Ocean at the End of the Lane NT/West End)). Recreating their roles are Mark Addy (The Full Monty, The Rig and Game of Thrones) as Harold and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, Hello, Dolly) as Maureen.

Rachel Joyce said: ‘ I couldn’t be more thrilled that this joyful show has found a home in the West End. I never imagined, when I first wrote the book, that it would become a musical one day, and never in my wildest dreams did I think it might find a home in one of my favourite theatres – the Theatre Royal Haymarket, which I have known and loved since I was a child. Passenger’s music and lyrics are perfect for this story of hope, as is Katy Rudd’s magical direction.’

From Devon’s quiet lanes to the windswept streets of Berwick-upon-Tweed, his journey becomes a pilgrimage of love, redemption, and second chances. Strangers turn into companions, kindness appears in unexpected places, and the road reveals more than Harold ever imagined. Back home, his wife Maureen begins her own journey, one that might bring them together again.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a moving celebration of the human spirit and a reminder it’s never too late to start again.

The adaptation is co-created by Rachel Joyce, Peter Darling and Katy Rudd. The designer is Samuel Wyer, the choreographer is Tom Jackson Greaves, arrangement orchestration and additional music is by Jeremy Holland-Smith, musical supervision and additional music is by Phil Bateman, the lighting designer is Paule Constable, the sound designers are Ian Dickinson and Gareth Tucker for Autograph, the video designer is Ash J Woodward, illusions are by Chris Fisher, the casting director is Anna Cooper CDG, the musical director is Chris Poon, the deputy musical director is Caitlin Morgan, the dramaturg is Nick Sidi, the associate directors are Jamie Manton and Nicky Allpress, the associate set and Costume Designer is Joseph Bisat-Marshall, the associate lighting designers are Hector Murray & Teresa Nagel, the assistant choreographers are Nell Martin & Edwin Ray, production management is by Ammomite Studios, the production consultant is Ben Arkell, the costume supervisors are Laura Rushton & Lisa Aitken with Sophie O’Connor, Wigs Hair & Make-Up Supervisor is Melanie Bouvet, the prop supervisor is Lizzie Frankl for Propworks, Orchestral Management is by Andy Barnwell & Rich Weeden for BW Musicians Ltd and General Management by Chris Harper Productions.

Chris Harper Productions and Nick Sidi, Len Blavatnik & Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment,

Jayne Baron Sherman, Beaver Dam Playhouse, Kevin & Kate McGrath, Drew & Dane Productions, Carolyn Lawson, Laurence Myers, Andrei Cotocu for Seabright Live present The Chichester Festival Theatre production of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.