BroadwayWorld's Olivier Awards 2023 Predictions

The biggest night in theatre, the Olivier Awards, is nearly upon us.

The awards celebrate the brightest and best of London's world-leading theatre industry with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2 April. Globally renowned stage and screen actor Hannah Waddingham, a three-time Olivier Award nominee herself and Primetime Emmy winner for her role in hit television series Ted Lasso, will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

My Neighbour Totoro, the stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's 1988 animated film, takes pole position with nine nominations in categories Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, Best Director, Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Original Score and a Best Actress nod for Mei Mac.

Standing at the Sky's Edge at The National Theatre has eight nominations; OKLAHOMA!, has seven nominations and Rebecca Frecknall's new revivial of A Streetcar Named Desire comes next with six nominations. Also at six nominations are To Kill a Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre and The Band's Visit, which played at The Donmar Warehouse.

Patriots

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Elsewhere, super producer Sonia Friedman is back on top with 17 nominations for her shows including six for To Kill A Mockingbird, three for Patriots, one for Jerusalem and seven nods for OKLAHOMA!

It's not all positive. The Oliviers are still very much gendered awards; non-binary actors have nowhere to go. If Emma Corrin, Leah Harvey or Rob Madge had been nominated in acting categories for Orlando, As You Like It and My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) respectively-which one would they have been placed in? The Oliviers have said they are looking at it, but it's too late for this year.

BroadwayWorld UK's editor Aliya Al-Hassan and reviewers Kerrie Nicholson and Cheryl Markosky discuss the main nominations: who should win, who will win and who missed out!

Best New Play

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court

Patriots, Almeida Theatre

Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Our predictions are that Prima Facie will take home the award for Best New Play. There is so much love for the show and for Comer's performance, which she is about to reprise on Broadway.

But who should win? Both Kerrie and Cheryl would give the prize to To Kill A Mockingbird. Kerrie said "I was so excited to see this adaptation of Harper Lee's classic novel, as someone who didn't really connect with the book as strongly as anticipated when I first read it. I was keen to see if the change of medium would change that, and boy did it I saw it back in February this year and immediately wanted to return. I found it so powerful but was also caught off guard by the warmth and humour I discovered." Cheryl noted that the show captivates theatre audiences in the same way a page-turner of a novel grabs readers.

Aliya would opt for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy "I would love to see this show win; it so thoughtful and beautifully crafted. Prima Facie might shout the loudest, but For Black Boys offers more nuance."

Mastercard Best New Musical

The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Sylvia, The Old Vic

Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Despite last year having five nominations for this category, this year we have only four. Fan-favourites Newsies and Bonnie & Clyde are both notable absenses from the award nominations, with the exception of Matt Cole's choreography for Newsies.

The Band's Visit

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

The Band's Visit did incredibly well at the Tonys in 2018. In London it was a small show in a small venue, but with a huge heart-we gave it five stars. Kerrie said "I love this show with all my heart and soul - it's so quiet and intimate and yet is choc-full of heart; for me it's about the power of music and human connection and that is something I'll always treasure."

However, our hunch is that the spectacular Standing At The Sky's Edge will grab the top spot.

Cunard Best Revival

The Crucible, National Theatre

GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

Jerusalem, Apollo Theatre

The Crucible, National Theatre

A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

We are split in opinion about this category. Cheryl thinks Jerusalem should win. First performed in 2009, "this show doesn't date, with Mark Rylance as powerful as ever."

However, she reckons The Crucible will win "a remarkable staging of the Arthur Miller classic, with the best on-stage rainstorm I've witnessed.", with Milly Alcock of The House Of The Dragon just announced to star in the West End transfer this summer.

Aliya thinks it's very hard to see Rebecca Frecknall's breathless revival of A Streetcar Named Desire not winning this category. It's a play where the hype matches the production.

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

My Fair Lady, London Coliseum

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic

Sister Act, Eventim Apollo

South Pacific, Sadlers Wells

These nomations are spilt down the middle. BroadwayWorld really enjoyed OKLAHOMA! and loved South Pacific, but was less thrilled by Sister Act and My Fair Lady. Grease, Beauty And The Beast and Legally Blonde all missed out here.

Kerrie is throwing herself behind South Pacific, saying "I'm forever indebted to the team at Chichester Festival Theatre for giving me a complete 180 on this classic - I had, shall we say, a strong negative reaction to the film, and this entire production took that dislike and squished it flat."

OKLAHOMA! is now tearing up the West End, but South Pacific should win and probably will.

Noel Coward Award For Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Jack & The Beanstalk, London Palladium

My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?), Garrick Theatre and Ambassadors Theatre

One Woman Show, Ambassadors Theatre

In terms of pantomimes, it is a surprise that Jack & The Beanstalk was nominated and not Mother Goose-Sir Ian McKellen's leading role and the innovative move to tour the show outside the traditional Christmas period put it above the Palladium's offering this year.

My Neighbour Totoro

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

One Woman Show and My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) are surprising, but very welcome nominees, but My Neighbour Totoro, with nine nominations (count 'em!) and nothing but good things to say about the production; it's a shoo-in to win and would be the worthy winner in this category.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

Will Keen for Patriots, Almeida Theatre

Elliot Levey for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

David Moorst for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Sule Rimi for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre

It would be a brilliant night for Elliot Levey if he won for GOOD. It would mean he would have the accolade of winning an Olivier two years in a row, in different categories, having won Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical last year for his role as Herr Schultz in Cabaret.

Last year's trophy for Best Supporting Actor was a shared win, being given to all seven actors who played the role of the Tiger in Life of Pi. The ensemble cast for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy is just too good to ignore. They should and will take it home.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Rose Ayling-Ellis for As You Like It, @sohoplace

Pamela Nomvete for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Caroline Quentin for Jack Absolute Flies Again, National Theatre

Sharon Small for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Cheryl predicts that "Caroline Quentin should and will win for Jack Absolute Flies Again. She had everyone in the palm of her hand from the first scene of this World War Two comedy, with her malapropisms and twinkly-eyed humour."

Rose Ayling-Ellis was one of the best things about @sohoplace's As You Like It, with a beautifully delicate performance. However, overall we think that Anjana Vasan was just wonderful as Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire; she should win and it's very likely that she will do so.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Beverley Knight for Sylvia, The Old Vic

Maimuna Memon for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Liza Sadovy for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic

Marisha Wallace for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic

Despite receiving almost universal praise, Natalie McQueen missed out for Bonnie & Clyde here, as did Joanna Hill for a perfectly pitched performance in South Pacific .

Aliya was muted in her praise for Sylvia overall, but noted that Beverley Knight could sing the phone book and make it sound like poetry. Knight has been nominated a number of times, but amazingly has never won, so it would be really lovely for her to take this category.

Lancashire-born Maimuna Memon has melted hearts as Nikki in Standing At The Sky's Edge and will probably take home the award. However, Marisha Wallace's barn-storming performance in OKLAHOMA! should win.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Sharif Afifi for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Peter Polycarpou for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Clive Rowe for Sister Act, Eventim Apollo

Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Clive Rowe's brilliantly vibrant turn in Sister Act is a deserved nomination for a show that is notably absent in other categories. Patrick Vale's vivid re-imagining of the character of Judd in OKLAHOMA! certainly should have been included here.

We think Zubin Varla's turn as Jerry Falwell is a stand-out in Tammy Faye, and he'll clinch it, but Kerrie also thought Peter Polycarpou's performance was "one of things I enjoyed most in a show full of things I absolutely adored. As he has always done in everything I've seen him do, he stole his scenes with his typical warmth, infectious energy and humour."

Best Actor in a Musical

Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic

Julian Ovenden for South Pacific, Sadler's Wells

Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Alon Moni Aboutboul was tremendous in his performance in The Band's Visit, but BroadwayWorld is unanimous that Julian Ovenden should and will win this one.

Kerrie said "I have been a fan of Julian's for over a decade, and one of my theatre bucket list items was to be in the same space as him singing a Rodger's and Hammerstein score... it was better than anything my wildest dreams could have concocted!"

Best Actress in a Musical

Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, Young Vic

Miri Mesika for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Faith Omole for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Courtney Bowman missed out on a nomination here for Legally Blonde, which was a surprise, especially due to how her casting as Elle was so groundbreaking. The show wasn't universally liked, but Bowman's performance thrilled us here at BroadwayWorld, calling it "a revelation".

As great as the other nominees might be, Faith Omole should easily carry this one away for Standing At The Sky's Edge. Her voice sent tingles down your spine, with a captivating performance.

Best Actress

Jodie Comer for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Janet McTeer for Phaedra, National Theatre

Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green, National Theatre

Jodie Comer in Prima Facie

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

This category is impossible to call, but surely Patsy Ferran will clinch it for her tremendous performance as Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire? The fact that she had just four days to rehearse after Lydia Wilson withdrew from the show makes her performance even more compelling. But, there's likely to be social media uproar if Jodie Comer isn't announced.

Like many people, Cheryl thinks Jodie Comer will win ("it cannot be denied that she was amazing"), but believes Nicola Walker should win "simply because I think she is one of Britain's most under-rated actresses and deserves more accolades."

Patsy Ferran should win this one, but Jodie Comer is the most likely to take it.

Best Actor

Tom Hollander for Patriots, Almeida Theatre

Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

David Tennant for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre

Another strong category; Tom Hollander really impressed in Patriots and Rafe Spall was just mesmerising in To Kill A Mockingbird.

If pushed, BroadwayWorld thinks thinks Paul Mescal should and will take this home for his sizzling performance as Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire. Cheryl said "after his recent Oscar nomination for Aftersun and heart-throb status from the Normal People mini-series, he's the golden boy of the hour."

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Rebecca Frecknall for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Robert Hastie for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Justin Martin for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Bartlett Sher for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

It is a veritable embarassment of riches in this category; every nominee thoroughly deserves their place on this list.

The heartfelt humanity that Robert Hastie brought out of Standing At The Sky's Edge was astonishing and Rebecca Frecknall also deserves the award for cultivating the true darkness and stifling atmosphere in A Streetcar Named Desire. However, Phelim McDermott will and should win for his beautiful construction of the much-loved story in My Neighbour Totoro.

As always, it promises to be a fascinating night!

The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.