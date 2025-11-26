HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Announces Initial UK Cast at Stratford East

Stratford East and Tectonic Theater Project have announced initial casting for the UK premiere of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES, running from 31 January to 28 February 2026, with Press Night on 11 February. Conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman and co-written with Amanda Gronich, the production marks the first presentation in new Artistic Director Lisa Spirling’s 2026 season. The play arrives in London following acclaimed U.S. runs where it was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist, won the 2025 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, and earned two Helen Hayes Awards.

Based on real events, the play follows the discovery of a Nazi-era photo album that surfaced at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in 2007. As curators unpack the disturbing revelations contained within the images, the material sparks debate far beyond the museum walls. The work asks what these historical photographs reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust and the implications for contemporary understandings of morality and humanity.

The cast will include Geraldine Alexander as Judy Cohen and others; Scott Barrow as Karl Höcker and others; Os Leanse as Peter Wirths and others; Philippine Velge as Rebecca Erbelding and others; Paksie Vernon as Charlotte Schünzel and others; and Arthur Wilson as Rainer Höss and others. Additional casting will be announced.

During the run, audiences are invited to attend a series of post-show conversations curated by FASPE (Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics), in partnership with Tectonic Theater Project and Stratford East. Ticket holders for any performance may attend all events in the series. Further details are available on the Stratford East website.

The creative team includes scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by David Lander, projection design by David Bengali and sound design by Bobby McElver. Casting Direction is by Jacob Sparrow. The production team includes Associate Director Josh Seymour, Associate Set Designer Ben Davies, Associate Lighting Designer Hector Murray, Associate Projection Designer Stivo Arnoczy, Associate Sound Designer Salvador Zamora, Production Manager Andy Reader, Deputy Stage Manager Monica Trabucchi and Technical Assistant Stage Manager Gúa Ástudóttir.