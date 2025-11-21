 tracker
Video: Keala Settle, Ako Mitchell and Stephen Ashfield in Rehearsals For DRACAPELLA

Performances run at the Park Theatre from 3rd Dec – 17th Jan.

By: Nov. 21, 2025
An all new video has been released, giving a first look into the rehearsals room of Dracapella at Park Theatre featuring Keala Settle, Ako Mitchell and Stephen Ashfield. Check out the video here!

Dracapella is a comedy retelling of Dracula featuring a capella renditions of popular rock hits such as Somebody to Love and Eye of the Tiger, written by Dan Patterson (Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Mock the Week) and Park Theatre Artistic Director Jez Bond (Whodunnit [Unrehearsed]). 

With a star-studded cast including Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman, Wicked Part 1) Olivier Award-winners Stephen Ashfield (Book of Mormon) and Lorna Want (Beautiful, The Carole King Musical), Ako Mitchell (The Lion King, West End) and world champion beatboxer Alex Hackett, aka ABH, the show is playing from 3rd Dec – 17th Jan.


