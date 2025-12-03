Olivier Awards Set Date For 2026 Ceremony

Click Here for More on Olivier Awards

The Olivier Awards have set the date for their 2026 ceremony. The 2026 Olivier Awards are set to take place on Sunday 12 April.

The ceremony will mark the 50th anniversary of the Olivier Awards, which were established in 1976 as the Society of West End Theatre Awards. Sir Laurence Olivier gave his name to the ceremony in 1984.

Further information will be announced in January.

About The Olivier Awards

The Laurence Olivier Awards, or simply The Olivier Awards, are presented annually by the Society of London Theatre to recognise excellence in professional London theatre. The awards were originally known as the Society of West End Theatre Awards, but they were renamed in honour of the English actor of the same name in 1984.

The awards are given annually to individuals involved in West End productions and other leading non-commercial theatres based in London across a range of categories covering plays, musicals, dance, opera and affiliate theatre. A discretionary non-competitive Special Olivier Award is also given each year. The Olivier Awards are recognised internationally as the highest honour in British theatre.