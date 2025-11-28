Exclusive: Hannah Corneau Sings 'Built to Last' From 'Beautiful Little Fool' Concept Album

Watch a first look at Hannah Corneau recording 'Built to Last' from the Beautiful Little Fool concept album. This exclusive performance comes from the new album, which also features Jessie Mueller and Ryan Vasquez, streaming now on all platforms.

Years on from the Roaring Twenties, with the party long over, the lives and writings of Scottie Fitzgerald’s legendary parents, F. Scott and Zelda, are brought vividly to life in this new musical with music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau, book by Mona Mansour, and directed by Michael Greif.

The London production at Southwark Playhouse Borough will star Lauren Ward (Matilda, Dear Evan Hansen, Stranger Things: The First Shadow) as Scottie and Corneau as Zelda. They are joined by an ensemble including David Austin-Barnes (who will also cover for F.Scott) and Amy Parker (who will also cover for Scottie and Zelda), with Jasmine Hackett as a swing. It will run from January 15 through February 28.

Hannah made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. She has also starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically-acclaimed Transport Group production of Renascence. Previously, she traveled around the country as Yitzhak in the First National tour of Hedwig and The Angry Inch.