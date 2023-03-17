HOUSE OF THE DRAGON's Milly Alcock Will Lead New Production of THE CRUCIBLE

Milly Alcock, best known for her role in Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, will lead a new production of The Crucible in the West End, Deadline reports.

Alcock will take on the role of Abigail Williams in the Arthut Miller play, which will open at the Gielgud Theatre in June. The strictly limited season is set to run from June 7-September 2.

No further details or casting have been announced at this time.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Alcock made her television debut as a teenager in a 2014 episode of the Network Ten romantic comedy Wonderland. She appeared in commercials for NBN, Cadbury, KFC, and Woolworths. She starred on Disney Channel in Australia from 2015 to 2017, presenting on the short-form series B.F. Chefs and Hanging With. In 2017, Alcock landed her first named roles as Isabella Barrett in the web miniseries High Life alongside Odessa Young and Cindi Jackson in the third and final series of the ABC Television drama Janet King.

The following year, Alcock played Maya Nordenfelt in the Showcase drama Fighting Season. She also appeared in the sixth and final series of A Place to Call Home as Emma Carvolth, the Netflix series Pine Gap as Marissa Campbell, and the ABC series Les Norton as Sian Galese. In 2018 Alcock appeared in her first feature film The School.

In 2019, Alcock began starring in the Foxtel comedy-drama series Upright as runaway teenager Meg, hitchhiking across 2,000 miles of the Australian outback, and received a Casting Guild of Australia Rising Star Award in 2018. For her performance, Alcock was nominated for Best Comedy Performer at the 10th AACTA Awards, making her one of the youngest nominees in the category. Alcock returned for Upright's second series in 2022. She also had supporting roles as Jenny McGinty and Sam Serrato in the series The Gloaming and Reckoning, respectively.

In July 2021, she was cast as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the 2022 HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel and adaptation of George R. R. Martin's fictional history book Fire and Blood. For the role, Alcock received a nomination for Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

In January 2023, Alcock played the main character in the music video for the song "Easy Now" by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds from the band's fourth album, Council Skies.