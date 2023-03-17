Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON's Milly Alcock Will Lead New Production of THE CRUCIBLE

The strictly limited season is set to run from June 7-September 2.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Milly Alcock, best known for her role in Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, will lead a new production of The Crucible in the West End, Deadline reports.

Alcock will take on the role of Abigail Williams in the Arthut Miller play, which will open at the Gielgud Theatre in June. The strictly limited season is set to run from June 7-September 2.

No further details or casting have been announced at this time.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Alcock made her television debut as a teenager in a 2014 episode of the Network Ten romantic comedy Wonderland. She appeared in commercials for NBN, Cadbury, KFC, and Woolworths. She starred on Disney Channel in Australia from 2015 to 2017, presenting on the short-form series B.F. Chefs and Hanging With. In 2017, Alcock landed her first named roles as Isabella Barrett in the web miniseries High Life alongside Odessa Young and Cindi Jackson in the third and final series of the ABC Television drama Janet King.

The following year, Alcock played Maya Nordenfelt in the Showcase drama Fighting Season. She also appeared in the sixth and final series of A Place to Call Home as Emma Carvolth, the Netflix series Pine Gap as Marissa Campbell, and the ABC series Les Norton as Sian Galese. In 2018 Alcock appeared in her first feature film The School.

In 2019, Alcock began starring in the Foxtel comedy-drama series Upright as runaway teenager Meg, hitchhiking across 2,000 miles of the Australian outback, and received a Casting Guild of Australia Rising Star Award in 2018. For her performance, Alcock was nominated for Best Comedy Performer at the 10th AACTA Awards, making her one of the youngest nominees in the category. Alcock returned for Upright's second series in 2022. She also had supporting roles as Jenny McGinty and Sam Serrato in the series The Gloaming and Reckoning, respectively.

In July 2021, she was cast as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the 2022 HBO fantasy series House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel and adaptation of George R. R. Martin's fictional history book Fire and Blood. For the role, Alcock received a nomination for Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

In January 2023, Alcock played the main character in the music video for the song "Easy Now" by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds from the band's fourth album, Council Skies.



Review: THE MESSIAH COMPLEX, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: THE MESSIAH COMPLEX, VAULT Festival
The Messiah Complex is a fascinating exploration of dystopian philosophy and intellectual restrictions. Alexander Knott, James Demaine, and Ryan Hutton devise a piece with clearly defined lore and logic. It’s a bold provocation of Orwellian stature.
Review: THATS ACE, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: THAT'S ACE, VAULT Festival
In 45 minutes, Brace doesn’t have any answers to Ace’s uncertainties, but his queries aim the spotlight at a subject that still isn’t staged much. He gives a profound insight into the doubts and tribulations of growing up with platonic feelings and sexual confusion. It’s a heartwarming, touching coming-of-age story.
Photos: First Look At Sheffield Theatres THE GOOD PERSON OF SZECHWAN Photo
Photos: First Look At Sheffield Theatres' THE GOOD PERSON OF SZECHWAN
Sheffield Theatres today has releaed first look photos of their new production of The Good Person of  Szechwan, marking the 80th anniversary of Bertolt Brecht’s popular play.
Review Roundup: MARJORIE PRIME at Menier Chocolate Factory Photo
Review Roundup: MARJORIE PRIME at Menier Chocolate Factory
The Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Marjorie Prime just celebrated its opening night. Let's see what the critics had to say...

More Hot Stories For You


BBC Two Will Air Andrew Lloyd Webber Birthday SpecialBBC Two Will Air Andrew Lloyd Webber Birthday Special
March 16, 2023

BBC Two has just announced that it will air a 90-minute special celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber's 75th Birthday on 25 March. Tune in at 9.25 to watch.
London Youth Theatre Present KATZENMUSIK at Seven Dials PlayhouseLondon Youth Theatre Present KATZENMUSIK at Seven Dials Playhouse
March 16, 2023

As their first production at Seven Dials Playhouse, London Youth Theatre will present katzenmusik, a darkly comic story about social inequality and upheaval on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th April.
LITTLE SCRATCH By Katie Mitchell Comes to the New Diorama Theatre Next MonthLITTLE SCRATCH By Katie Mitchell Comes to the New Diorama Theatre Next Month
March 16, 2023

Nominated for Best Director in the Evening Standard Awards 2022, the widely acclaimed little scratch returns to the London stage at the New Diorama Theatre for one month only. This production previously premiered at Hampstead theatre in November 2021, selling out its entire run in their Downstairs studio.
Tom Read Wilson Will Star as Squidward in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL UK TourTom Read Wilson Will Star as Squidward in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL UK Tour
March 16, 2023

Television star Tom Read Wilson will star as Squidward in the UK Premiere of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, joining the previously announced Divina de Campo as Plankton.
New Musical LA BAMBA! Heads To London's West End This AugustNew Musical LA BAMBA! Heads To London's West End This August
March 16, 2023

The world premiere of the explosive new musical, La Bamba! is heading to London's West End this summer.
share