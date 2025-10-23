ThinkTank Theatre Opens 2025–26 Season with A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ThinkTank Theatre will open its 2025–26 season with a fresh take on Shakespeare’s A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, presented at the JCC on the Cohn Campus from November 5–16. The production marks the fifth collaboration between ThinkTank and the Tampa JCC & Federations.

Directed by Georgia Mallory Guy, ThinkTank’s Producing Artistic Director, this playful new staging sets the romantic entanglements and magical mischief of Shakespeare’s comedy in a modern beach resort. “Beach resort mergers, arguments among residents and workers, plus toss in some fairies and magic—I think we’ve devised a spiffy take on Midsummer that both the Shakespeare scholar and newcomer will find relevant, relatable, and a whole lot of fun,” said Guy.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast features John M. Perez as Theseus and Oberon, Isabella Fabler as Hippolyta and Titania, and Kathryn Huettel as Puck. ThinkTank veterans Robert Logan Mays and Georgios Tsambis appear as Demetrius and Lysander, alongside Shawna Hopper as Hermia and Scarlett Sofia (a member of the Intern Company) as Helena.

The comic Mechanicals are led by Lars Murphy as Nick Bottom and Michael Vega as Egeus and Peter Quince, with Brandon Hernandez, Anny Depolis, Rook Narvarte, and Skye Stockard completing the ensemble.

Design and production credits include Keith Eisenstadt (set design), Will Glenn (lighting design), Georgios Tsambis (costumes), and Nick Noelte (fight choreography). The production is stage-managed by Samantha Bollinger with assistance from Ashlin Sullivan.

Performances will be held at the JCC on the Cohn Campus (13009 Community Campus Dr., Tampa, FL 33625):The production is recommended for ages 11 and up, with an approximate runtime of two hours including intermission.

Tickets and Information

Tickets range from $22–$30. Preview and Relaxed/ASL Interpreted Performances are $20. The Pre-Show Pizza and Parley event before the November 16 matinee is $12 per person. Seating is limited, and there are no additional ticketing fees.

Tickets are available at ThinkTankTYA.org/midsummer.