Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL: in Concert at FreeFall Theatre

freeFall's concert version of A Christmas Carol is back by popular demand. Featuring beautifully arranged songs from Keith Ferguson and Bruce Greer's musical adaptation performed by a cast of live singers along with multimedia and narration from the original novella, this is the perfect evening out during the holiday season. Relive the magic or share this beloved holiday tradition with the next generation.

The original 2020 cast of A Christmas Carol: in Concert returns with Jonathan Harrison (most recently seen in Jobsite's Ghost Brothers of Darkland County) as Bob Cratchit, Heather Baird as Belle, and Tampa Bay favorite Matthew McGee as Ebenezer Scrooge and others. Sara DelBeato and Eric Davis also return reprising the iconic roles of Jacob Marley and Mrs. Fezziwig.

A Christmas Carol: in Concert is directed by Eric Davis with musical direction by Michael Raabe. The video design is by Eric Davis featuring the iconic illustrations of P.J. Lynch.

Keith Ferguson & Bruce Greer have created a new musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' 1843 Novella that is faithful to Dickens' plot and prose, while highlighting both the spiritual and social themes woven throughout this Christmas classic in A Christmas Carol – A New Musical. The score has many original songs written in a traditional musical theater style, while also carefully integrating familiar carols and songs of Christmas that audiences will recognize and respond to with joy. The outstanding orchestration is colorful and rich, helping to tell the story and create the mood throughout the 1 hour and 45 minute show.

freeFall Theatre brings A Christmas Carol: in Concert to the stage for 12 performances. A Christmas Carol: in Concert opens December 12 and closes Christmas Eve. The space is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm. Tickets are $55 ($25 for youth under 18 and for all seats to previews) or included with your $29/month subscription.