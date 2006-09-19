Néstor Meléndez to Star in LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS at Stageworks Theatre

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stageworks Theatre will present the one-man play, Latin History for Morons, featuring Tampa actor and community leader Néstor Meléndez in the lead role. The production opens with a preview night on December 4, and runs through December 21, 2025. Stageworks Theatre is located at 1120 E. Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa's Channel District.

Written and originally performed by award-winning actor John Leguizamo, Latin History for Morons follows a father determined to fill the gaps left in his son's school history books. His search launches an energetic, funny and poignant journey through more than 3,000 years of Latin American history-from the civilizations of the ancient Americas to contemporary figures whose contributions often go unrecognized. Leguizamo's original Broadway performance earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Play in 2018.

The production is part of Stageworks' ongoing Hispanic Initiative aimed at highlighting the contributions of Hispanic authors and playwrights.

Meléndez, who serves on Stageworks' Board of Directors, and as Dean of Student Services at Hillsborough Community College, brings considerable stage experience to this fast-paced one-man show. A dedicated advocate for cultural representation and education, he is a member and ambassador of the Tampa Bay Latin Chamber of Commerce. His personal commitment to empowering Latin students and families mirrors the themes at the heart of the production.

"This play is a reminder that history is not just what gets printed in textbooks," Meléndez said. "History lives in families, communities and identities, and often the most powerful stories are the ones we were never taught."

Latin History for Morons combines humor, candid storytelling and sharp social commentary to challenge the erasure of Latin people from mainstream narratives while celebrating their lasting impact on world history. Audiences can expect a fast-paced evening that is both thought-provoking and laugh-out-loud funny.

Director JL Rey leads the creative team alongside Set Designer, Frank Chávez; Costume Designer, Andrés Mota; Lighting Designer, Celeste Mannerud; and Sound Designer, Karla Hartley. The Production Team is led by Production Stage Manager Heather Krueger; Production Carpenter, James Putnam; and Scenic Artist, Leiann Klien.

Performances of Latin History for Morons are held Friday nights at 8 p.m., Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Individual tickets along with Season Subscriptions for the 2025 -26 season are available now for purchase online at www.stageworkstheatre.org. The Adult Flex Pass provides six tickets for ticketholders to use any way they wish during the season. A discounted version of the pass is available for Seniors, Students, Educators, and Military personnel (with valid ID). Individual show tickets will be available for purchase soon.

Stageworks' Opening Night Champagne Receptions, sponsored by The Stuffed Mushroom, give all Opening Night ticket holders the opportunity to attend a pre-performance event with the cast for an additional $25.