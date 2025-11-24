Eight O'Clock Theatre Will Launch $25k For 2025 Giving Tuesday Campaign With Community Event In Largo

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Eight O’Clock Theatre will launch its 2025 GivingTuesday campaign with a $25K for 2025 kickoff party on December 2 at Eddie’s Bar & Grill in Largo. The event, running from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., will mark the start of the organization’s effort to raise $25,000 to support its upcoming season and replace essential technical equipment. Donations may be made at the door or through the company’s campaign page.

The fundraising push arrives at a critical moment for the organization. During tech week for its most recent production, EOT’s lighting board failed beyond repair, prompting the company to set aside $20,000 of its $25,000 goal for a full replacement. The investment is intended to maintain production safety and artistic quality throughout the company’s 44th season.

The December 2 event will offer an informal gathering for supporters, featuring opportunities to engage with performers, volunteers, and staff while contributing to the campaign. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and guests are encouraged to make a suggested $25 donation to help the nonprofit move toward its goal. The initiative emphasizes grassroots giving, aiming to build momentum “one $25 donation at a time.”

Funds raised will support the acquisition of a new lighting board, additional technical upgrades, and production needs across the season, which includes My Fair Lady and Crazy for You, as well as ongoing volunteer and educational programming.

Eight O’Clock Theatre, founded in 1982 and now entering its 44th season, produces community-centered theatrical work across the Tampa Bay region. The company’s COURAGE-themed season reflects its mission to provide accessible, volunteer-driven programming for local audiences.

More information and the campaign link can be found at givingtuesday.mightycause.com/story/eightoclocktheatre.